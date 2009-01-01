Home | News | General | Reps speakership: Those with alleged tainted image should not be allowed to lead - Lawyer warns lawmakers

- A Lagos lawyer, Deji Fasusi, warns incoming legislators to the House of Representatives to be mindful of who they elect as their speaker

- Fasusi says those who have been alleged to be facing issues of alleged fraud or who have tainted image should not be allowed

- The lawyer wants the next speaker to be a person who is free of controversy and ready to work with President Buhari, who abhors corruption

Ahead of the inauguration of the ninth House of Representatives, Deji Fasusi, a Lagos-based social crusader and anti-corruption lawyer, has appealed to members-elect not to make the mistake of electing a speaker with controversial allegations.

Speaking on the developments rocking the speakership race, Fasusi said information available to the public so far indicated that two of the aspirants for the exalted position are alleged to be having criminal records.

According to the lawyer, Femi Gbajabiamila, who has been endorsed by the All Progressives Congress (APC), is claimed to be facing allegations of perjury.

However, Gbajabiamila, on Wednesday, June 5, denied facing any criminal issues and threatened to sue the Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CUPP) for reportedly churning out what his campaign organisation described as lies.

Fasusi further claimed that another aspirant, Mohammed Umaru Bago, had issues he is facing at the court.

He suggested that the House should elect a member with no controversial 'baggage' as its leader to work with President Muhammadu Buhari, who has zero tolerance for corruption, in order to move the country forward.

"That corruption has been the bane of our national development is incontrovertible. We must try not to enthrone anyone with allegations of criminality hanging on his neck.

"In this matter, perception is key and having someone with dented image will send a dangerous signal to the international community.

"President Muhammadu Buhari is a man of impeccable character and integrity with no affinity to corruption. We have many members-elect without any allegation of corruption hanging around their necks and with requisite experience to steer the course of the House," he said.

He claimed that as a result of the issues they have, Gbajabiamila and Bago are not fit and proper for the speakership position in the country.

He argued that apart from the allegation that Gbajabiamila had been reportedly convicted in relation to the sum of $25,000 by the Supreme Court of the State of Georgia, he was recently dragged to court to clear his name.

He asked that Bago should clear his name first before attempting to contest.

"There are members without blemish and with impeccable records contesting the speakership. Hon Olajide Olatubosun, an alumnus of the prestigious University of Lagos, who is also a Chartered Accountant is in the race.

"I think he is the best from the south west who has no known report of criminality. Nigeria deserves a speaker whose past will not hunt the House in particular and the country in general," he said.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Femi Gbajabiamila was recently summoned to appear before a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) court.

Reports say that the court summoned Gbajabiamila over a lawsuit filed against him by the Action Peoples Party (APP) seeking to disqualify him from the speakership race over alleged perjury.

