Barely 15 minutes after buying N720m Bugatti, Hollywood actor Tracy Morgan gets into accident

American comic actor Tracy Morgan has been reported to have survived a minor accident that occurred on the streets of New York City. The actor was said to have had the accident fifteen minutes after getting a brand new car.

The comic actor had reportedly bought himself a brand new $2 million (N720m) Bugatti. It was discovered that he had gotten into the accident while driving the new car minutes after buying it.

Morgan had taken to Twitter to thank fans for concerns about his well-being after the news of his accident broke.

The actor said: "Thanks for any concern but I am totally fine. My NEW CAR? We shall see. Love you all."

According to the New York Post, the police and witnesses had noted that a woman driving an Honda had tried to make a right turn from the left lane and smacked into Morgan's new luxury car.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that actor Yul Edochie had taken to social media to give thanks to God for life after miraculously escaping a terrible car crash. The actor explained that he was travelling to the east from Lagos when his car lost control.

