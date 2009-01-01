Home | News | General | End gas flaring in Niger Delta - Group tells FG

A foundation has called on the federal government to end the gas flaring going on in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria.

The call was made by SING Foundation in Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital city on Wednesday, June 5 during the commemoration of the World Environment Day.

The World Environment Day is a day set aside by the United Nations to raise awareness on the need to a clean, green and healthy environment across the globe.

The World Environment Day is also dedicated to raise global awareness of environmental issues and to help stimulate political attention, public action, and personal commitment to environmental preservation.

In a statement signed by Idris Usman, SING Foundation said it planned to use the opportunity made available by the 2019 World Environment Day to raise serious awareness on the menacing trend of gas flaring and other oil exploration activities in the Niger delta region of Nigeria.

SING Foundation said in this year's World Environment Day which has been themed "Beat Air Pollution", it is worrisome to note, that nearly seventy-seven million people worldwide die prematurely each year from air pollution.

According to Usman, the SING Foundation will also be using the opportunity of this year's event, to urge governments, oil companies, manufacturing industries, communities, and individuals to come together to explore options of renewable energy and green technologies in Nigeria.

He said this effort is aimed at improving air quality in cities and communities across the Niger delta and the country at large.

"We are also determined to work with every relevant stakeholder, in order to advance the well-being of humanity through the environment.

"We shall also continue to encourage government, private sector and citizens on the need to galvanizing actions into a collective power that generates an exponential positive impact on the planet," Usman said.

