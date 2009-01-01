Home | News | General | Governor Makinde gives ex-political office holders 48 hours to return govt assets

- Governor Seyi Makinde ordered ordered all former political office holders to return government vehicles and other assets in their custody

- The Oyo state governor said he gave the ex-political office holders 48 hours ultimatum to return the assets

- Makinde vowed to involve the security agents if the assets are not returned within the stipulated time

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has ordered all former political office holders to return government vehicles and other assets in their custody with immediate effect.

This was contained in a statement signed by Chief Bisi Ilaka, his Chief of Staff and made available to newsmen in Ibadan on Wednesday, June 5.

”It has been observed that some former political office holders are still in possession of official vehicles attached to their offices in spite of the fact that they are no longer in the service of Oyo state.

”Consequently, His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde, has therefore, directed that all former political functionaries who are still in possession of government vehicles to return the same to government transport pool within 48 hours.

"Failure to which the security agencies shall be directed to retrieve such vehicles from where they may be kept,” Ilaka said.

He said the state government would take all necessary steps to ensure that all assets illegally taken away by the former officials are returned.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Makinde banned the activities of the NURTW in the state. He declared the activities of the union illegal with immediate effect and also announced the taking over of all parks and garages in the state.

A statement signed by the governor which was read by his chief of staff asked the people of the state to go about their lawful duties without fear of molestation.

The statement added that a combined security task force has been put in place in every community of the state for peace and order.

