Ritualist den full of victims uncovered in Ibadan, religious cleric arrested

About 20 people were rescued from a shrine allegedly used by ritualists in the Agungun area of Ibadan city in Oyo state.

The Nation reports that the discovery was made by the Oyo state police command following intelligence report.

Many of the victims were reportedly skinny and malnourished.

The police have also arrested the operator of the shrine who is fondly known as Alfa Oloore.

Some residents said the religious cleric who claims to be a healer has been operating the shrine for many years with suspicion.

Gbenga Fadeyi who is the police public relations officer of the state confirmed the arrest of the cleric

He said “I can confirm that there was arrest of the owner of the shrine where many inmates were recovered. But, some people came later to the police station to say they were the ones who gave their children to the owner of the shrine, who they also claimed to be a spiritualist.

” In fact, some of those recovered from the shrine had issues, some behave like drug addicts, some like mentally challenged and so on. But what the police want to do is to embark on thorough investigation into the matter and come up with a report.”

Meanwhile, Shehu Lawal, assistant inspector general of police zone 2, in charge of Lagos and Ogun commands, said that the commands are ready for herdsmen in both states.

Lawal, who stated this while parading some suspects at the zone 2 headquarters, Onikan Lagos, sounded a note of warning to herdsmen who may be considering committing any crime in Lagos and Ogun.

Legit.ng gathers that the AIG said that the criminal activities by herdsmen is of a serious concern to everyone.

