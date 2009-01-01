Home | News | General | PDP releases statement on voting decision for National Assembly leadership

- The PDP denied endorsing Honourable Gbajabiamila for Speakership position

- The party said it ill make its decision known based on national interest

- The party dissociated itself from any report of endorsing any candidate

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has denied endorsing Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila for position of speakership of the House of Representatives.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, June 5, the PDP Minority Leader, Honourable Leo Ogor emphasized that while the caucus has directed its members to participate in meetings and strategy sessions of the APC Speakership aspirants, they never directed them to consider voting for any of the aspirants.

He stated that the PDP’s national leadership and members of the PDP caucus will consider the national interest and take a collective decision on whom to vote for on June 11 when the House is scheduled to be inaugurated.

“In the Eid el Fitri message issued on Tuesday, we felicitated with all our Muslim brothers and sisters across Nigeria, we emphasized the significance of worthy virtues and also stated that our members may participate in meetings, strategy sessions and other activities of Speakership aspirants so as to come back to the caucus with convincing assessments.

“While some publications including PUNCH newspaper have disseminated accurate and objective report, few others fabricated a completely new angle with one even using a deliberately fictitious and grossly erroneous headline in a manner that suggests being used for the ruling party’s usual misinformation and propaganda.

“Contrary to what has been sensationally reported by some, at no time did we give our members a directive to vote for any APC speakership aspirant; I hereby categorically dissociate myself and the PDP House Caucus from the false comments being attributed to us as participation in meetings should not be deliberately misinterpreted as a directive on voting.

“Of the three arms of government, the legislature is the first when it comes to the ethos and praxis of democracy; hence, our willingness to further facilitate democratic values and legislative camaraderie - values that are lacking in the ruling party - up till that day when our great party, the PDP, will take a decision.

“Indeed, on May 22 and again, on June 4, all the House Speakership aspirants of note came one after another, to meet and discuss their plans with the leadership of the PDP House Caucus.

“While we have taken the decision to enable all individual members to interact and exchange perspectives, the PDP House Caucus shall - with the input and advice of our party’s national leadership – take a final decision soon, in the interest of Nigeria and we will communicate our formal position to the public.

“Our unflinching commitment to the principles and ethos of democracy, our keenness for dialogue and our willingness to make sacrifice for the national interest should not be unduly exaggerated as a tacit endorsement or assurance of vote for any candidate of the ruling party.”

Recall that Gbajabiamila denied that he was ever convicted of a crime anywhere in Nigeria or overseas as had been in the news.

Gbajabiamila's campaign put to rest reports making the rounds that he was convicted of a crime somewhere in the United States.

Director-General of the Gbajabiamila Campaign Organisation Abdulmumin Jibrin, said the claims were attempts to smear the character of Gbajabiamila, the leading Speakership candidate for the 9th Assembly.

