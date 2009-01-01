Home | News | General | I made N8m in 2 weeks - Male barbie Bobrisky says as he brags about his success

- Cross-dresser Bobrisky brags about his financial success on social media

- The cross-dresser claims he made eight million naira in two weeks

- Bobrisky asked his fans to forget about people who live fake lives with nothing in their accounts

Popular Nigerian male barbie Bobrisky has taken to social media to brag about his financial success. The socialite shared his current account details with his fans with a break down of what he made in two weeks.

The cross-dresser who is also an entrepreneur revealed that he made eight million naira in two weeks. He also revealed that he has seventy-five million naira in his account, also naming all the banks he uses.

Bobrisky went further to prove to his fans that he is balling in loads of cash by sharing screenshots of alerts of money he received in his accounts.

Bobrisky claims he made N8m in 2 weeks, brags about the N75m in his account Source: Bobrisky222

On a series of posts, Bobrisky asked his fans to be proud of him for achieving all he has. He also called on them to forget the people living fake life with nothing in their accounts.

