Breaking: Kidnappers reportedly kill 78-year-old mother of ex-Bayelsa lawmaker

Kidnappers have reportedly killed 78-year-old mother of a former member of the Bayelsa state House of Assembly, Kate Owoko, according to a report by The Nation.

The newspaper reports that the abductors were said to have dumped the remains of the lawmaker’s mother at the bank of Amassoma River, Southern Ijaw local government area.

The victim was allegedly kidnapped on April 18 at her residence in Amassoma, the community of late former Governor of Bayelsa, Diepreye Alamieyeiseigha.

The kidnappers were said to have held their ailing victim for about two months following disagreements with her family members over ransom.

The police public relations officer, Butswat Asinim, reportedly confirmed the development describing it as pathetic.

He said the police were making efforts to free the aged woman before her body was discovered at the waterside.

Asinim said the police would intensify efforts to arrest the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Nigeria Police on Monday, June 3, said they had arrested 38 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers and gun runners in different parts of the north central, north east and north west zones of the country.

Force spokesman and deputy commissioner of Police, Frank Mba, disclosed this while addressing newsmen in Abuja.

He said that the suspects were arrested by police operatives attached to the Special Tactical Squad (STS) and Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

