Nigerian rapper Falz reveals why he stopped going to church

Top Nigerian entertainer, Folarin Falana popularly called Falz has explained why he stopped going to church and how that does not make him less of a christian.

The singer who reveals he values spirituality over religion became the talk of the town late last year when he released his album, ”Moral Instruction” in which some tracks took shots at the moral decadence in the Nigerian society.

In a new interview with Silverbird television, Falz said:

“I’m not an atheist. I believe there is a God. But I believe in spirituality over religion.”

Falz’s mother, Funmi Falana, had complained about his persistence absence from church services, after his 2019 debut album was released.

“Folarin, you don’t go to church and I am bothered. I hope you would start going to church this year,” Fumi said.

However, Falz said in the interview:

“I have nothing against the church or going to church. Everyone has the right to practice the religion they desire. It has been a while that I have been to church. It does not make me less of a Christian.

“The reason is that I went to a few churches and, during sermons, I was put under undue pressure. There was a time that a pastor called me to the altar just to acknowledge my presence for being in church.

“In my mind, I felt that the service was not about me. I felt that everybody was there to worship God, yet they were putting undue pressure on me. The pastor gave me the microphone to address the congregation and I was puzzled; what did he expect me to say to the congregation?”

On the criticisms that greeted the release of the album, Falz said:

“My songs are always going to be heard. The world is a lot smaller now; it only takes one post and it’s everywhere regardless of the attempts by powers that be to try to stop stuff here and there.”

“If you’re making this kind of music, you have to always be ready for the worst. Of course, ‘This is Nigeria’ was banned. We’re still in court. But I have my fundamental rights so you can’t really stop that regardless of what body you are.”

Just recently, the Nigerian rapper showered his father with praises as he celebrates him on his birthday. The rapper had taken to his social media platforms to celebrate his father. Aside from being a popular Nigerian celebrity, Falz is also the son of popular Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, known for his intelligence and expertise.

Falz had shared a photo of his father wishing him a happy birthday on both his Instagram and Twitter accounts. The rapper described his father as the most selfless person he knows.

