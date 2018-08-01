Home | News | General | Ihedioha vows to write security agencies over persons with govt property

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—Rochas Okorocha, former governor of Imo State, has accused his successor, Emeka Ihedioha, of investing heavily in blackmailing him.

In a statement on Monday, Sam Onwuemeodo, Okorocha’s media aide said the governor had avoided all meetings with the former administration, but decided to play pranks.

This is just as Governor Ihedioha yesterday, vowed to write to security agencies about persons in possession of government property.

Ihedioha

The governor said this at Oguta Local Government Area of the state during his inaugural speech at a retreat for the incoming House of Assembly members.

On Okorocha’s blackmail accusation credited to Ihedioha on Monday where he directed officials of the former administration to handover within 24 hours, Onwuemeodo said: “We think the new governor came to power only to vilify Okorocha. Since May 29 when he was inaugurated, he has never said any other thing aside talking down on the former governor.

“First, he went to demolish the Akachi Tower and Imo people cried foul. He said Okorocha had been arrested by EFCC, which was also false. He renamed the Imo Trade & Investment Centre Ahiajioku Centre and he must have discovered that he has no audience.

“He has also said the brand new Government House Okorocha handed over to him was an eyesore with a photograph of a bad toilet they must have taken from Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, office in Owerri. He has equally denied that the former governor left N42.5 billion for him. Yet, the banks mentioned to that effect have never denied being in custody of the mentioned sums.

“Today, it is the issue of handover. There was a joint inauguration committee with his Secretary to the State Government, Chief Chris Okewulonu as co-chairman.

“They were handed over both assets and liabilities and taken round the key projects. They were satisfied. And the Principal Secretary to the former governor was also there. He received the governor in Government House, took him round and also handed over to him any other thing left to be handed over.”

Onwuemeodo urged the governor to face governance and make efforts to improve the lives of the people like his predecessor.

He added: “Even before May 29, when he was sworn in as governor, he had made up his mind to invest heavily on blackmail against his predecessor.

“Governor Ihedioha should tell his audience what he wants from the former governor. Let him mention those things so we can take off from there. Let him mention it so that his motive can be clearer.

“Let him also know that by July, we are going to challenge him for a road walk with Owelle Okorocha on the major streets of Owerri. As we have continued to allude, he has come to unveil the heroism of Owelle Okorocha.

“In case he does not know, the only thing he can do to dwarf Okorocha is to work and achieve more than him. Where he fails to do that, he has lost the contest.

“Aside from that, he should find other things to do or take the world as he sees it. Okorocha is the defending champion of Imo governorship based on his achievements. There is nothing anybody can do about that.”

Ihedioha on govt property

Meanwhile, the governor yesterday, vowed to write to the security agencies about persons with government property. He made this known during his inaugural speech at a retreat for the incoming House of Assembly members.

He said: “I will formally write to the security agencies about the persons who think they can plunder the state resources.

“I said this and I will do it. It is worrisome the kind of things we see in our dear state. I just need to have a hand-over note. Hand over note is very important because I need to also account for the resources of whatever money I expended to the person coming after me.

“We will criminalise anybody who takes the property of the state.”

Ihedioha also warned the members-elect that his government would not tolerate creation of new autonomous communities by the state House of Assembly, just as he promised to set up a committee that would look into the laws of the state with a view to review some of them to encourage development.

The governor started by saying: “We will set up a small technical team to look into the laws of the state, based on the submissions of the Chief Judge of the state, Paschal Nnadi, in this retreat. Laws are made for human beings.

“We will do this with the intention to grow the infrastructure and economic prosperity of our state. The team must find out the laws that must be reviewed for our state.”

On the speakership race, Ihedioha said: “While you aspire to be the Speaker of the House, you have a lot of work to do because from the executive, we will be firing a lot of bills. So, whoever that will be a House Leader must do a lot of work.

“I also learned that there is a bill set up for a particular person in this state and it is supposed to be a state law. When the 9th Assembly resumes, please rally round and repeal that law. What this means is that we are departing from ad hocism to proper legislation.”

