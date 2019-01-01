Home | News | General | NAF destroys terrorists structures, logistics facilities at Tumbun Kaiyowa, Borno
NAF destroys terrorists structures, logistics facilities at Tumbun Kaiyowa, Borno



Abuja – The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says its Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, has destroyed terrorists’ structures and logistics facilities at Tumbun Kaiyowa in Northern Borno.

alt
Nigerian Airforce (NAF) deploys Female Combatants to North-East

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, who announced this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said the operation was conducted on Wednesday.

” The operation was executed following confirmation by a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform that some terrorists were harboured, along with their logistics items and
facilities, in some structures well-camouflaged under dense vegetation within the location.

“Accordingly, the ATF scrambled two Alpha Jet aircraft to attack the location, recording direct hit on the structures and logistics facilities, which were seen engulfed in flames.

” Several Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters were equally neutralised as a result of the strikes,” he said.

The spokesman said the NAF operating in concert with surface forces, would sustain the effort to completely degrade the terrorists in the North East. (NAN)

