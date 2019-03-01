Home | News | General | PWD, less privileged will have special place in my govt – Gov Makinde

OYO State Governor, Seyi Makinde, said on Wednesday that his government would pay special attention to the less privileged and the disabled.

The Governor, who was speaking at a Special Eid-el-Fitri celebration, which he hosted at the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, said that he would ensure a special place for the less privileged and the disabled in his government.

The Governor, according to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary. Taiwo Adisa, said that those who have been privileged to govern in the past have kept the disabled out for too long.

Besides hosting the Muslim Community in Oyo State led by the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, a representative of the Soun of Ogbomosoland , the Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Sheikh Abduganiy Agbotomokekere, the Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Alhaji Dawud Makanjuola Akinola, among other dignitaries , the Governor also hosted the disabled from Rehabilitation CENTRE for the Disabled, as well as children from the Juvenile Correctional Institution and Childcare for abandoned children and the Ark of Hope foundation, an orphanage.

Makinde said: ” After my swearing-in, and I was being conducted round the Government House, I saw that there was no place for the disabled and I asked the Head of Service; how will my people in Beere, the disabled and the less privileged gain access to this place.

“I told her I will be a protocol and logistics nightmare because I will always open the doors of Government House to the disabled and less privileged. So always put them in your arrangement whenever you are planning a programme.”

He also promised to ensure religious harmony in the state adding that the prayers of the religious leaders ensured his victory at the last election.

Governor Makinde also said: “While coming here, some people came to me that I could send somebody because it was just a social gathering for Salah celebrations, but I insisted on coming in person because our government will not discriminate against Muslims or Christians. You will see that I have demonstrated that by appointing, a Muslim, Chief Luqman Bisi Ilaka as Chief of Staff. That is also because there is no family in this state where you don’t have Muslims and Christians. So when they discriminate against one religion or the other in other states, it does not get here.”

He added: “During the campaigns, I went to different Mosques and met Muslim leaders . They prayed for me and it is the prayers that led to our success at the polls.”

Makinde also asked Muslim leaders not to relent in their prayers for those in government adding that now that their prayers have come to pass with his success at the polls, religious leaders should not relent in their prayers.

“Your prayers have come to pass through our success in the last election. I want to plead with you that you should not stop praying for the government and those of us in government because I do tell people that what you need to win an election is far less than what you need to run a government.

“What we need is for development to come to Oyo state and development will come only in an atmosphere of peace.

“That is why as soon as I came into government and people started saying that the NURTW people wanted to cause mayhem, I proscribed them. It does not matter which faction supported me or which one did not. I am the Governor of all the people of Oyo State and it doesn’t matter which party you belong.”

The state’s Deputy Governor, Engineer Aderemi Olaniyan, who also spoke at the event told the people that the government in Oyo would continue to respect religious rights of every individual.

He said that the ceremony would be bigger next year because of the Governors’s commitment to religious harmony.

While praying at the ceremony, the Chief Imam of Ibadanland Sheikh Abduganiy Agbotomokekere, urged the Governor to keep his electoral promises adding that his electoral victory was was secured because many in the state see him as a promise keeper.

Vanguard

