One dead, 14 others injured as Bauchi dubar celebration turns bloody

By Charles Agwam

Bauchi – One person has been reported dead during the ‘Dubar’, Hausa cultural celebration while 14 other wounded people have been rushed to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Hospital for immediate medical attention.

According to Police report, the incident occurred at 11:30am on Wednesday during the Dubar procession, when district heads of Bauchi Emirate paid homage to the Governor at the Government House in Bauchi.

Vanguard gathered that, pandemonium broke out when some groups of hunters attached to the district heads of Darazo and that of Duguri local government started shooting at each other which led to the death of one Auwalu Sadau.

In a statement released to the press, the Public Relations Officer of the Command, Kamal Datti said “the Command’s tactical Commanders of Operation Puff Adder have restored normalcy and arrested 55 suspects, and have recovered exhibits including; 46 machetes, 13 knives, 15 daggers (Gario), one dane gun and 13 bamboo sticks.”

Kamal said the police will continue its investigation to find out the cause of the shootout.

