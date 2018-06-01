Home | News | General | Rohr: MIKEL committed to leading Nigeria

Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr has praised John Obi Mikel for his early arrival at the Super Eagles’ camp in Asaba.

According to the German tactician, the former Chelsea man is showing his commitment to leading Nigeria at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Super Eagles’ number 10 has not played for the team since their exit from the 2018 World Cup in Russia, almost a year ago.

Mikel Obi

There were fears that Mikel would call time on his international career, but he appears hungry to help Nigeria challenge for glory at the Nations Cup finals, which begins later this month.

U-20 World Cup: Flying Eagles battle cold, tackle Qatar Friday(Opens in a new browser tab)

“Mikel has at all times been a professional and the fact that he arrived here early means that he is very committed to do well and to lead us,” Rohr explained on Monday.

”We expect 25 players here but some of them cannot come in today because they had games – like [Odion] Ighalo came yesterday from China — Alex Iwobi is also being expected.

”So, the team will be complete in two days, but already 18 players have arrived here in Asaba.

”Training will start immediately [on Monday] to get our players ready.”

Nigeria will open their AFCON campaign in Alexandria against Group B rivals Burundi on June 22, followed by clashes with Guinea and Madagascar on June 26 and June 30 respectively.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...