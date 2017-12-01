Home | News | General | Muslims should partner on fight against insecurity — Imam

By Chinenyeh Ozor

As Muslims end the Ramadan fast, the Imam of University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, Sheikh Adams Akachukwu Idoko, has called for a coalition of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, and Muslim faithful to fight insecurity in the country.

Sheik Idoko made the call in a sermon he delivered at UNN’s mosque to mark the end of Ramadan fast, saying joint efforts of CAN and Muslims would be the best option to fight insecurity to a logical conclusion in the country.

He said for the country to move forward, citizens must shun ethnic and religious discrimination, noting that terrorism, kidnap and unwarranted destruction has been the bane of the country in recent past.

He used the opportunity to call on the Federal Government to put in more efforts for the release of Leah Sharibu, who was abducted along with her school mates and still being held captive over one year after her mates have been released.

The Sheikh explained that one of the ways to restore peaceful co-existence in the country is for citizens to shun any form of discrimination and think of ways to move the nation forward.

Sheikh Idoko further called on all tiers government to wake up to her responsibilities of protection of lives and property, charging Nigerians to be patient with the executive arms of government but reminded government of checks and balances in governance.

The university of Nigeria Imam while commending the Enugu state government for its effort in fighting the security challenges in the state, urged Muslim faithful to carry the lessons and virtues of love, tolerance and peace imbibed during the holy month of Ramadan into every aspect of their lives.

Similarly, the leader of the Nsukka Muslim community Alhaji Sani Ugwuanyi also urged the federal government to put more effort in fighting the security challenges in the country.

The Muslim leader stated this in his Umah message held at the central mosque Agu Echera Nsukka.

Alhaji Ugwuanyi while lamenting over the incessant killing of Nigerians in the north east, charged Muslim faithful not to relent in their prayers even as the period of fasting has come to an end.

He used the occasion to congratulate the Enugu state governor Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his second term in office and appealed to the governor to recognize the Nsukka Muslim community.

Our reporter who went round Nsukka metropolis records that Muslim faithful came out in large number for the Eid prayer to mark the end of this year’s Ramadan fast.

