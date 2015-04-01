Home | News | General | Ihedioha yet to confirm Okorocha’s compliance with handover deadline

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri— Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State has not officially confirmed whether his predecessor, Rochas Okorocha, has met with the deadline issued to him (Okorocha) to conclude his official handover of documents.

Ihedioha and Okorocha

Vanguard had observed that Ihedioha, Monday, gave Okorocha till midnight of Tuesday to make a proper hand over to him (Ihedioha).

To ensure that this is accomplished, the governor ordered the Permanent Secretary and Head of Service, Emeka Duru and Ama Eluwa, respectively, under Okorocha to ensure the midnight deadline was obeyed.

After the expiration of the deadline, Vanguard was told that “there is no clear picture of whether the order was carried out owing to the fact that the government has not officially confirmed that it has got any handover document from Okorocha.”

Meanwhile, Ihedioha has played down the issue of zoning of the state House of Assembly speakership slot.

Vanguard gathered yesterday in Owerri that the first time the governor spoke on his expectation of a Speaker during a retreat for incoming House of Assembly members-elect, he de-emphasised the campaign of producing a Speaker based on political zoning.

Vanguard was also told that Ihedioha intentionally skipped the issue of making any pronouncement on the controversial zoning formula for the speakership position, so as not to reveal his stand to the elected lawmakers.

He rather highlighted his support for a Speaker who is ready to work.

…Ekekwu Market

In a related development, the governor yesterday, visited the Owerri Ekeukwu Market along Douglas Road and promised to review the controversial relocation order by the Rochas Okorocha’s administration.

Governor Ihedioha said his visit was to mark this year’s World Environmental Day, as well as to heighten the campaign to make Owerri the cleanest city in Nigeria.

He added that the plan to review the troubles surrounding the market would be done with the communities.

It should be recalled that when Ekeukwu Owerri Market was demolished, it caused chaos when a teenager, Somtochukwu was killed by ‘a stray bullet’.

Also, the governor ordered immediate shut down of all dredging activities in the state and visited the erosion sites in the state and the relief market, adding that he noticed that for the past eight years, the issue of environment was neglected.

While addressing the traders at Ekeukwu Market, he said: “I want to assure you that we are going to review the situation of Ekeukwu Owerri Market. We have decided to revisit it and after consultation with relevant stakeholders, particularly the Owerri people, we shall take a decision that will be in the overall interest of Imo State.

“Also, I have come to confirm reports about the state of things on Douglas Road, Owerri. This road was closed by the last administration for about two years and our findings show that the closure has made movements difficult.

“I hereby order that Douglas Road be reopened for our people to use.”

