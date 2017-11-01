Home | News | General | UNN-SUG, Foundation fight rise in suicide among youths

By Vincent Ujumadu& Ikechukwu Odu

Awka—A non-governmental organisation, JohnBosco Onunkwo Foundation, has evolved measures to curb the increasing rate of suicide among Nigerian youths.

Also, the Students Union Government of University of Nigeria, Nsukka, SUG-UNN, on Tuesday, launched an anti-suicide campaign to counsel students against nursing suicide thoughts.

At a symposium organised in collaboration with the Anambra State chapter of Good Governance Ambassadors of Nigeria in Awka, the Foundation described as worrisome, a situation whereby many youths resorted to taking their own lives, apparently out of frustration.

Founder of the Foundation, Chief Johnbosco Onunkwo, said there was no reason for any youth to commit suicide when there were many things he could do.

According to him, Nigerian youths should tap into their talents to get greener pastures, noting that doing so would go a long way to reduce suicide and other social vices.

He said: “We have to tell the people that government cannot do everything for them. Time has come when the people should call themselves to a meeting and begin to think about what they can do within themselves and be able to stand.

“I believe in capacity building and I believe in the diversification agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari, where he said people should not only think of one source, but should think about diversification because it is a survival strategy.”

Onunkwo explained that the conversation series with the youths would become a regular affair to help them attain economic independence.

…UNN-SUG

The campaign by the UNN-SUG, tagged Mental Health Awareness Campaign: Suicide is not an Option, was launched by the SUG to dissuade students from considering suicide when faced with challenges of life.

While speaking to Vanguard on the campaign, the SUG’s chairman on Information and Editorials, Kelechi Ndieze, said the initiative was spurred by sudden attempts by students to take their lives.

He disclosed that apart from 400 Level student of English and Literary Studies of the institution, Chukwu-Emeka Ugwuoke who committed suicide, five other students had made attempts to take their lives on campus.

“We can’t just keep quiet watching our students suffer because of depression, anxiety and pressure. As a government, we have been given power to take care of the interest and welfare of our fellow students.

“So, we partnered with some organisations such as the Mental Awareness Nigeria Initiative, Young African Nature for Global Goals, Samuel’s Foundation for Depression and Anxiety among others to persuade and enlighten the students community through professionally approved write-ups, that suicide is not an option.

“ We want them to know that they are greater than their fears and stronger than their weaknesses. We want them to know that we understand what they pass through and that they can share their problems with us and other designated bodies that handle such issues.

“Our findings show that most of the students who consider suicide think that they are abnormal. So, we counsel them and make them know that nothing is wrong with them.

“ Apart from the late Ugwuoke’s case, there are other students who are nursing suicidal thoughts. Recleus, a two hundred level student of Mass Communication, Albert, from Science Education, and another student from Library and Information Science, among others, all from UNN, have been counselled due to their thoughts to commit suicide, “ Ndieze said.

Also, the Speaker of the House Representatives, Chukwuebuka Apeh, who noted that depression can overwhelm students due to academic, financial or family problems urged them to always speak out and seek for help instead of taking their lives.

While making their contributions, the Chief Whip of the House, Bryan Wire, and Onyinyechukwu Adaku, also an executive of the SUG, advised students to always consult therapist from time to time to share some of their pains instead of dying silently. They urged their fellow students to always know that there would be light at the end of the tunnel.

The campaigners who visited all the student hostels carried different placards which read: “You are not alone, we are with you; healing takes time, asking for help is courageous, just ask; don’t give up, we need you.”

