Why Naira Marley is still in prison- Management reveals

The management company representing Naira Marley has revealed the reasons why the embattled singer is still being detained despite being granted bail.

Recall that Marley was granted a bail of two million naira bail on May 30th with two sureties in like sum by Justice Nicholas Oweibo at the Federal High Court in Ikoyi.

The judge noted that one of the sureties must be a civil servant not below Grade Level 10 while the other surety must own a landed property in Lagos State.

However, there have been speculations online that the singer has not been able to provide a surety, not below Grade level 10 and was therefore still been detained at the Ikoyi prisons.



The management in a post on Naira Marley’s Instagram page debunked the report being circulated.

They revealed that the singer is still been detained because the EFCC was yet to inspect sureties’ address.

The post read: “Hello Nigerians let us be smart, not everything you hear or read you should believe, the surety has been ready from the day they granted him bail, but we gotta wait for EFCC to go confirm the sureties address.

“We are waiting for them to confirm and the court still needs to sign the release paper.

“To everyone talking rubbish your time will come.”

Naira Marley, known for his single Issa Goal, recently came under fire by renowned rapper, Ruggedman, for promoting Internet fraud on social media.

