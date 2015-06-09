Why I wept at Senate – Dino Melaye recalls two remarkable events





Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District and the gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dino Melaye has recounted his experiences on how he wept when the Senate mace was snatched sometime last year.





As lawmakers took turns to speak on their experiences in the last four years, Dino pointed out that there were two historic days he would not forget.





He said, he wept when Senator Ovie Omo-Agege representing Delta Central Senatorial district led thugs into the chambers to snatch the mace.





According to him, Omo-Agege’s action amounted to tampering with democratic symbol.





Dino eulogised the Senate President for being steadfast despite conspiracies from various quarters in the last four years.





“Mr. President, my distinguished colleagues, I thank God Almighty who is the custodian of the universe. You recall Mr. President, that I addressed you as irremovable President of the Nigeria Senate when cankerworms and caterpillars began to attack me.





“When the Code of Conduct Bureau petitioned you and took you to court, today, Mr. President you are not going to end your task, but have a glorious exit.





“To my surprise, those who orchestrated your removal are today calling you their mentor.





” When the governor of Kogi State and his allies took on me and initiated a recall process, the project failed woefully.





“I thank God because in 2017, I was arrested 8 times and out of 365 days in 2018, I spent 144 in Police custody.





“I campaigned only 4 days to the election and I won. Mr. President, last year, I was arraigned 12 times. Dino vs. Federal government of Nigeria is in 12 courts”.





“Today, I am still standing undisputably as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.





“I have two historical dates I will never forget in the history of the 8th Senate. One is the day Senator Ovie Omo-Agege desecrated the hallowed chambers when he led thugs to steal the mace.





“It was day of sorrow. It was the day he led dissidents to the chambers to remove the symbol of democracy”, Dino insisted.





“Another day of merriment and joy was the day a man with political sagacity, and administrative prowess in the person of Senator Bukola Saraki was elected Senate President on 9th June 2015.”





The 8th Senate ends their session today and were expected to adjourn sine die.

