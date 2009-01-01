Home | News | General | Legit.ng launches top class multimedia studio (available for rent and short term hire)

For years, Nigeria’s leading website Legit.ng has been at the forefront of producing premium visual content in the form of videos (interviews, explainers and documentaries). Now, we have taken things further with the launch of our top class studio.

With a YouTube subscriber base of over 134,000 and total watch time of over 35 million views as well as countless views on our other social media channels, it is obvious Legit.ng knows how to get the attention of viewers from all over the world.

Now, you too can be a part of our video success story. We have launched our top class multimedia studio and it is available for rent and short term hire.

Legit.ng's state of the art multimedia studio

Our studio has top of the line equipment as well as well qualified personnel who will make sure you achieve your goals.

Interviews, feature stories, documentaries, instructional “how-to” and almost any type of video content can be shot in our studio.

Another view of Legit.ng's top class multimedia studio

Whether your goal is to tell the story of your business, educate potential customers about what you do, highlight products and services amongst other things with a video, Legit.ng studio is the place to turn to.

Legit.ng has launched a state of the art multimedia studio

For more details, please send a mail to ads@corp.legit.ng

