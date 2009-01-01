Home | News | General | Trouble for Neymar as video of woman who claims being assaulted leaked

Video of a domestic violence involving Paris-Saint-Germain star Neymar and the Brazilian woman who accused him of assaulting her in an hotel has been leaked.

The name of Neymar was recently brought into series of controversial talk after he was accused to have forced a woman to bed in Paris last week.

Najila Trindade is the 26-year-old woman who reported Neymar to Police in Brazil claiming that the footballer forced himself on her in an hotel.

According to the report on UK Mirror, Trindade also claims to have suffered bruising in the private section of her body due to what Neymar was alleged to have done.

And now, a new video has gone viral which shows Ms Trindade hitting the player as he lies on the hotel bed.

But the video did not really indicate whether Neymar assaulted her, but only showed the two of them engaging in a verbal war.

PAY ATTENTION: Install Pitch Football App for FREE to get the latest football News & Scores

READ ALSO: Alexis Sanchez of Manchester United emerges as target for Spanish side Atletico Madrid

Meanwhile, Neymar has denied the allegation of assaulting the Brazilian woman while reacting in a video on social media.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Brazil were hit with a big blow following the injury sustained by Paris-Saint-Germain superstar Neymar who will now miss his country's 2019 Copa America championship.

Neymar picked up the injury in Brazil's Copa America warm-up match against Qatar on Wednesday, June 5, as he left the pitch in tears.

He sustained the injury in the 17th minute of the encounter against Qatar with his ankle wrapped in ice while leaving the stadium.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better

I didn't beg Messi for his jersey - Super Eagles Goalkeeper, Ezenwa| Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...