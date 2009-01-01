Home | News | General | Celebrities react as Banky W laments corruption in music copyright body, calls for audit of COSON

Olubankole Wellington, Banky W, as he is popularly called lamented the decaying state of affairs in the Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON). According to him, the leaders of the collecting society were not accountable.

He gave an instance of how security expenses rose from N1m in 2017 to N31m in 2018. The singer then went on to berate the management of the society for not taking 2Baba's call for auditing seriously.

Banky W called out the Chairman of COSON Tony Okoroji for not paying attention to the crimes and atrocities committed within the society.

Even more, he mentioned that, were it not for the atrocities within the body, directors and musicians of great repute would get the good things they really deserve.

In a passionate tone, Banky W went on to mention names like Id Cabasa and OJB Jezreel. For him, it was saddening that these people's intellectual properties were not protected and harnessed to make a living for these people.

See his post below:

Some celebrities could not agree more with the singer. They voiced their agreements through their comments. See some reactions below:

koredebello: "We are the problem; we are the solution."

lalaakindoju: "Very well said"

asemeyibo: "The truest test of a man's character is not when he is faced with adversity, but when he is given power! Naija go miss this kind intellectual discourse in the 9th National Assembly. But we fight another day!"

oyiza89: "Nice and instead of most musicians to join you and 2baba to fight this they are busy fighting and defending Yahoo boys, God bless all you responsible musicians out there, 9ice and co should go and collect their own prayer from Yahoo boys."

jaw_ouch: "Brymo always talk about this issue of intellectual property been paid for in the music industry."

Recently, Adesua Etomi, Banky W's wife, recently celebrated the actor and musician. She called her husband the man she had been waiting for all along.

[embedded content]

