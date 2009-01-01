Home | News | General | Politician approves buying of 27 ambulances instead of new cars for his colleagues (photos)

The Northern Cape's ambulance shortage will soon be a thing of the past, with 27 vehicles handed over to emergency personnel. Premier Dr Zamani Saul handed over the vehicles after being hailed a hero by South Africans for choosing to buy the vehicles instead of new cars for politicians.

The first of a 63 vehicle shipment was handed over to emergency personnel yesterday by Premier Dr Zamani Saul.

It was reported that Saul had become a viral sensation after opting out of purchasing vehicle for politicians in favour of funding the ambulances.

Commenting on the situation at the ceremony, Saul pointed out that the Department of Health had received endless complaints of patients waiting hours for help to arrive.

He said: “Ambulances must get to patients as soon as possible to ensure they get the medical attention they need."

The premier added that the Health and Education would be getting the biggest chuck of the fiscal budget, with his primary focus set on ensuring the people receive the best health care.

Saul conducted an inspection of the vehicles, taking a moment to thank emergency personnel for the 'difficult' task they perform, reports DFA.

