25-year-old female pilot who studied psychology to please mother lands lucrative airline job

- A 25-year-old woman who hails from Joburg is set on inspiring the next generation of dreamers after she landed her first job as a commercial pilot.

- Not only is she pursuing her dream of becoming a pilot, she also holds an honours degree in psychology

- She plans on merging her love for flying and passion for psychology and is set to pursue her masters degree

Lebogang Betty Mokwena is an inspiring lady - not only is she a commercial pilot, but she also holds a honours degree.

Mokwena always dreamed of becoming a pilot but her mother feared she might be too fragile for the male-dominated industry, GoodThingsGuy reported.

The beautiful young lady honoured her mother's wishes and went on to study towards a degree in psychology and politics.

Mokwena found that she loved loved psychology and went on to do her honours degree in psychology.

However, Mokwena finished her studies and decided to pursue her dream of becoming a pilot.

In 2017, she joined the 43 air school and a year later she completed her training.

Female pilot lands 1st job, aims to inspire young people in Mzansi. Photo credit: Lebogang Betty Mokwena/Facebook.

“Thereafter I did my type rating course and became type rated and qualified to fly a Boeing 737 jet. In January this year, I started GrIII my instructors’ course at PTC Aviation and qualified as an instructor in March," she said.

Mokwena landed a job as an instructor at the air school this month and she plans on incorporating her passion for psychology into her job.

“I plan on venturing into something called aviation psychology, which would merge my two career fields and would require me to get my masters degree,” she said.

Mokwena encouraged other young women to follow their dreams, adding with hard work and dedication anything is possible regardless of one's gender.

“One thing I’d say to little girls is: it is possible. With hard work and dedication, learning how to fly is attainable regardless of your gender.”

Very inspiring!

