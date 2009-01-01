Home | News | General | TV producer Valentine Obilor forced to cut his dreadlocks after SARS brutality and extortion

- Nigerian TV producer Valentine Obilor has shared details of his horrific experience with Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS)

- In a series of posts shared on Instagram, he explained how he was assaulted because he had dreadlocks on and refused to show them his phone

- Obilor shared photos of his new hairstyle after he got rid of the dreadlocks which made him appear like a 'criminal' to the SARS officials

Nigerian TV producer, Valentine Obilor is the latest victim of the Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and has shared details of his horrific experience on social media.

While people are still clamouring for justice over the death of 36-year-old Kolade Johnson who was killed by a stray bullet shut by a SARS official in Lagos, it appears some SARS officers are still oppressing citizens regardless of their status and fame.

Many Nigerian including celebrities have been speaking against the oppression of SARS officers which is mostly to intimidate and extort young men who are perceived to be 'yahoo' boys. The latest subject of the ill-treatment was Obilor, who narrated his ordeal bitterly on Instagram.

According to him, he was attacked and assaulted because he refused to let the SARS officers check his phone. When he asked what his crime was they said it was because of his dreadlocks hairstyle.

After surviving the assault which left him with a dislocated arm, he resolved to cut his hair just so he will look less 'criminal' to the officials who determine who is criminal simply by appearance.

Watch below:

Valentine has now joined many others in demanding the end of SARS in Nigeria.

