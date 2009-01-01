Home | News | General | Just in: Bomb explosion rocks Imo, 3 killed as police confirms incident
TV producer Valentine Obilor forced to cut his dreadlocks after SARS brutality and extortion
England lose to the Netherlands in entertaining UEFA Nations League semi final fixture

Just in: Bomb explosion rocks Imo, 3 killed as police confirms incident



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

The Imo command of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) confirmed a Thursday, June 6, bomb explosion, which reportedly three persons in Eziorsu community in Oguta local government area of Imo state.

Vanguard reports that the police public relation officer in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the development.

The report said Ikeokwu gave the names of the victims, as Elvis Ukado; Kasiemobi Uzoma and Justice Adie.

“It was as an unexploded ordinance in a scrap dump.

“One of the victim while beating the scrap iron in order to compress it, the bomb exploded killing three of them at the scene as at the time of the incident,” he said.

He also said the commissioner of police in the state, Rabiu Ladodo, and his team had visited the bomb explosion scene at Oguta.

“The commissioner of police wish to use this medium to warn all member of the public to promptly report any metal device suspected to be unexploded ordnance or explosive, UXO, for possible examination, evacuation and possible destruction,” he said.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng. We have upgraded to serve you better.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 67 of 67