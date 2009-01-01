Home | News | General | Just in: Bomb explosion rocks Imo, 3 killed as police confirms incident

The Imo command of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) confirmed a Thursday, June 6, bomb explosion, which reportedly three persons in Eziorsu community in Oguta local government area of Imo state.

Vanguard reports that the police public relation officer in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the development.

The report said Ikeokwu gave the names of the victims, as Elvis Ukado; Kasiemobi Uzoma and Justice Adie.

“It was as an unexploded ordinance in a scrap dump.

“One of the victim while beating the scrap iron in order to compress it, the bomb exploded killing three of them at the scene as at the time of the incident,” he said.

He also said the commissioner of police in the state, Rabiu Ladodo, and his team had visited the bomb explosion scene at Oguta.

“The commissioner of police wish to use this medium to warn all member of the public to promptly report any metal device suspected to be unexploded ordnance or explosive, UXO, for possible examination, evacuation and possible destruction,” he said.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng. We have upgraded to serve you better.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...