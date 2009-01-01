Home | News | General | England lose to the Netherlands in entertaining UEFA Nations League semi final fixture

- Netherlands vs England ended in a 3-1 win for the Dutch side as the match went into extra time

- Marcus Rashford scored from the spot before Matthijs de Ligt headed home the equalizer

- Kyle Walker's own goal put the Dutch ahead before Quincy Promes finished with an easy tap-in

Netherlands vs England ended in a 3-1 win in favour of Dutch side as they qualified into the UEFA Nations League final.

The Three Lions won a penalty after Marcus Rashford found himself one-on-one with Jasper Cillessen as Matthijs de Ligt tripped the Man United striker from behind for a penalty.

Rashford took the responsibility and converted the spot-kick to put England ahead with a 1-0 lead in the first half.

READ ALSO: Jan Oblak warns Atletico Madrid ahead of speculated move to Man United

It took until the 73rd minute for the Dutch to get into the match as De Ligt rose highest in the box to head home a corner from Memhpis Depay.

Jesse Lingard came on as a substitute to score what seems to be the winner in the 82nd minute, after the United striker timed his run from a through ball from Ross Barkley before applying the finish.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng

But the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) ruled the goal for an offside as the England celebration was short lived.

An extra seven minutes was added to the 90, as the game headed into extra time but neither sides found the back of the net.

PAY ATTENTION: Install Pitch Football App for FREE to get the latest football News & Scores

England shot themselves in the leg in the 97th minute, following a defensive blunder from John Stones who lost the ball to Depay and the Lyon striker took a first-time shot that forced a fine save from Jordan Pickford.

But the follow-up by Quincy Promes was helped in by Kyle Walker, which was counted as an own goal to the Manchester City star. The Dutch were 2-1 up.

Another defensive blunder gave Ronald Koeman's men third goal as Barkley was the culprit when Depay stole the ball and found Promes who had an easy tap-in to make it 3-1.

The Netherlands held on to set up a crunchy clash in the finals against Portugal in the inaugural edition of the UEFA Nations League

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Portugal qualified into the UEFA Nations League final following a 3-0 victory over Switzerland.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick in the match while Ricardo Rodriguez scored from the spot-kick when he leveled matters for the Swiss side.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better.

11 years childless, Ex-Super Eagles goalkeeper Idah Peterside shares his story | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...