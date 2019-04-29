Home | News | General | How my loyalty to PDP cost me a second term ambition - Lagos lawmaker expresses regret

- Dipo Olorunrinu, the last PDP member of the Lagos Assembly to join the APC, expresses regrets over his loyalty to his former party

- Olorunrinu says he burnt his fingers for being loyal to the PDP through which he got elected as a lawmaker in 2015

- The lawmaker, who was defeated in the 2019 election, thanks the speaker of the state Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa

The last Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Lagos state House of Assembly, Dipo Olorunrinu, has said his loyalty to opposition party burnt his fingers.

Olorunrinu, who represents Amuwo-Odofin I, disclosed this on the floor of the House at the special valedictory session of the eighth Lagos Assembly on Thursday, June 6.

The lawmaker was among the eight elected into the 40-member Lagos Assembly on the platform of the PDP in the 2015 general elections.

However, while seven defected to the ruling party in 2017 in the course of the term, Olorunrinu held on until April 29, 2019, when he also announced his defection on the floor of the House after he he lost his return to the legislature.

Olorunrinu, while thanking the PDP for giving him the privilege to come to the House, he added: "APC is a party that is very progressive. I appreciate the very revered Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. I saw progressiveness of the House.

“I was like a lone voice in the wilderness before I joined the APC. While in opposition, I was only trying to prove loyalty. My loyalty has really burnt my hand and I have learnt my lessons.”

Olorunrinu said he was persuaded to defect to APC at the time others did in 2017, but that he stayed on because of his loyalty to the opposition party.

“I was advised to leave PDP, but I delayed because I wanted to show loyalty to the party,” he said as he prayed that God would pay him for his loyalty now that he was in the ruling party.

Olorunrinu commended the speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa and the senator-elect for Lagos East, Bayo Osinowo, for their leadership and fatherly roles.

According to him, the speaker had not denied him or his constituents anything due to them.

