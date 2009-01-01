Home | News | General | Two pastors reportedly convert to Islam during a Ramadan lecture in Ogun State

Social media is currently buzzing with reactions following a video showing two pastors converting to the Islam faith during a Ramadan lecture in Ogun state.

In a bid to find spiritual fulfillment, many people embark on their spiritual journey in various ways and under various faiths. However, it isn't everyday one comes across stories of religious leaders converting to another religion.

Currently trending on social media is a viral video of the conversion of two pastors into the Islam faith.

READ ALSO: Personal letter from the Editor-in-Chief of Legit.ng (former NAIJ.com)

Photos from their conversion in Ogun state/@instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

In the video, the two men are seen embracing their new faith during a Ramadan lecture in Ilaro, Ogun state.They were given the names, Muhammad Saheed and Muhammad Jamiu.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on Legit.ng News App

Watch video below:

In a similar story, a Facebook user has become an internet sensation after he took to the platform to share a rather brief and concise story of his spiritual journey and this has left a lot of people inspired and others, talking.

Identified as Mohamad Faridi, he took to social media to share his spiritual journey from Islam to Christianity. Sharing a #10yearschallenge photo collage, he wrote: "My 10 years challenge. Destination-USA From Jihad to Jesus. One day a slave to Islam and now a prince in the Kingdom of the Son of God!#10yearchallenge #10yearschallenge #metoo"

HELLO! NAIJ.com (naija.ng) upgrades to Legit.ng We keep evolving to serve our readers better.

Be honest, can you give up your religion for $5m? | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...