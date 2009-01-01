Home | News | General | Updated: Emir Sanusi reportedly queried by Ganduje’s government, given 24 hours to respond (see query)

The Kano government headed by Abdullahi Ganduje, on Thursday, June 6, reportedly queried the emir of the state, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

The query, according to Daily Nigerian, had to do with the allegations leveled against the emir by an anti-corruption agency of Kano state.

Emir Sanusi was reportedly given 24 hours to respond to the issues raised in the query which includes allegations of misappropriation of funds.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda

It is not known if the government stipulated what sanction would be meted should he refuse to respond to the query.

The query to Emir Sanusi

Source: UGC

The development was confirmed by the chief of staff to the emir, Munir Sanusi.

According to the chief of staff, the state government wants a response from the emir within 24 hours.

“We received the query today. The state government has demanded the response of His Highness within 24 hours. The council is studying the content,” he said.

The Kano state public complaints and anti-corruption commission had in the evening of Monday, June 3, said it uncovered over N3.4 billion allegedly misappropriated by the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II.

According to a preliminary report of the investigation conducted by the commission and signed by its chairman, Muhuyi Magaji, the alleged amount was said to have been misappropriated between 2014 and 2017.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Kano state government cancelled a traditional Sallah event popularly known as ‘Hawan Nassarawa, slated for Thursday, June 6, for security reasons.

This is contained in a statement signed by Abba Anwar, the chief press ‎secretary to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and made available to newsmen on Wednesday, June 5, in Kano.

According to the statement, the annual traditional event was cancelled after security meeting held between Governor Ganduje with heads of all security agencies, concerning all Sallah celebrations as it is usually done.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng. We have upgraded to serve you better.

Nigerians react as President Buhari fails to deliver speech at inauguration | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...