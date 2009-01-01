Home | News | General | Senate presidency: Trouble as Senator Ndume vows not to step down for Lawan

- Senator Ali Ndume he will not step down for anyone

- The Borno lawmaker is vying for the Senate presidency position alongside Senator Ahmad Lawan

- Ndume said he was getting ready to participate in the election

Senator Ali Ndume has vowed not to step down for anyone insisting he will participate in the Senate presidency election scheduled to come up on Tuesday, June 11.

The Punch reports that Ndume spoke on Thursday, June 6 saying he has no reason to visit President Muhammadu Buhari in Aso Rock in order to step down for Senator Ahmad Lawan who is the preferred candidate if the All Progressives Congress.

Ndume dismissed report that he was invoted by President Buhari to stop his Senate presidency interest.

He said: “Nobody has invited me to the Villa. There won’t be cause for it. My quest to contest the Senate President election Insha Allah on Tuesday next week stands.”

Meanwhile, Governor. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State applauded Senator Danjuma Goje for stepping down for Lawan in the race for Presidency of the 9th Senate.

El-Rufai spoke with State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja after he, Lawan, Goje and Senator-elect, Uba Sani(APC-Kaduna Central) emerged from a closed door meeting with President Buhari on Thursday.

He said that Goje had withdrawn from the race for Senate Presidency and endorsed the candidacy of the Lawan, who was the preferred candidate of the APC.

