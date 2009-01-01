Home | News | General | Senate presidency: Thank you for stepping down - APC commend Danjuma Goje, continues campaign for Lawan Gbajabiamila

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday, June 6, thanked Senator Danjuma Goje for his decision to withdraw from the ninth Senate presidency contest in support of the party’s endorsed candidate, Ahmad Lawan.

The APC further commended President Muhammadu Buhari for what it called his fatherly role in ensuring that Goje complied with party decisions and directives.

“Goje has demonstrated himself as a reliable, committed party leader, good role model and elder statesman. We believe that Goje’s selfless actions typify APC’s progressive ideals and should be emulated by all party members to ensure unity, strength and supremacy of our great party.

“There is no doubt that the majority APC caucus is going into the incoming ninth National Assembly as a united house,” the statement signed by the APC’s national spokesperson, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said.

The APC also spoke on what it called the sponsored reports against Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, the party’s candidate for the speakership position of the ninth House of Representatives, that he was ‘convicted’ by a court in the United States of America.

The party urged Nigerians to ignore allegations against Gbajabiamila, which it said have become a reoccurring fabrication.

“Nigerians will recall that the same baseless allegations were made against Gbajabiamila in the leadup to the eighth National Assembly speakership race and came to naught. It needs restating that Gbajabiamila has never been convicted for any crime in Nigeria and abroad.

“We urge Gbajabiamila and his vibrant campaign team to remain focused on their extensive countrywide consultation and engagements which have been well-received and endorsed across party lines.

“Ahead of the June 11, inauguration of the ninth National Assembly, we urge all APC federal lawmakers to rally around the candidatures of Senator Ahmad Lawan, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila and all our candidates for the respective principal positions,” it said.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Danjuma Goje withdrew his ambition in a bid to contest for the forthcoming 9th National Assembly Senate president position.

Goje, however, declared his support for Senator Ahmed Lawan, the anointed APC candidate for the position.

