My second tenure will be very busy, says Gov Okowa

Delta governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa on Thursday, June 6, said his second term will be a busy one as his administration is determined to build a stronger state.

The governor made the statement while inaugurating Hon. Funkekeme Solomon as his senior political adviser.

The inauguration ceremony which took place at the Government House, Asaba, was witnessed by wife of the governor, Dame Edith, former deputy governor of the state, Chief Benjamin Elue, among others.

“This second tenure promises to be quite busy; every appointment that we make is a call to serve for us to deliver on our mandate for a stronger Delta state,” Governor Okowa said.

He described Solomon as “a man of great candour, courage and character who has been well prepared for the office of the senior political adviser.”

“I urge him to put his political views on hold in order to be able to analyse every situation dispassionately and proffer workable solutions; fairness, equity and justice must guide all your utterances, decisions and actions,” he added.

He continued: “As a political leader of repute, I expect you to know that politicians can be quite vexatious; but, you should be able to rise above petty sentiments, even in the face of obvious provocation; you must be above board and, at all times, demonstrate maturity, patience and calmness in dealing with the political class.

“It is a tough call but, I have full confidence in your ability to navigate the tempestuous political terrain, and help us achieve our vision of a stronger Delta.”

The governor congratulated Hon. Solomon on his appointment and expressed confidence that he will succeed in his new assignment.

Hon. Solomon who was the director-general of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign organisation in 2019, in his response, thanked Governor Okowa for finding him fit to be the senior political adviser, assuring that he will carry out his functions diligently to the glory of God, and satisfaction of Deltans.

Meanwhile, Okowa and his Edo state counterpart, Godwin Obaseki on Wednesday, June 5 met and discussed on how to deepen economic ties and improve on the security situation in the two states.

Legit.ng gathered that Governor Obaseki arrived Government House, Asaba with members of his executive council at about 1.06 pm and was received by Governor Okowa and his team.

“It was a meeting between brothers, friends who are now governors and more interesting is that, our states belonged to the old Bendel and he came with ideas that will move the two states forward,” Governor Okowa said.

