Atiku reacts to NBC’s shutdown of AIT and Ray power

Atiku Abubakar took to twitter to share his reaction to the news regarding the shut down of Daar Communication’s AIT and Ray Power FM following NBC’s suspension of their license.

If, at this time, we stand by as the Press loses its independence, there will be little to differentiate us from a dictatorship. This should not happen. -AA

The Director General of the NBC, Modibbo Kawu stated this Thursday evening while briefing journalists in Abuja that NBC has suspended the license of Daar Communications PLC, owners of African Independent Television AIT and Ray Power FM.

According to NBC, the offences of AIT and Ray Power owned by Daar Communications limited includes the airing of a Presidential election documentary by the AIT, a matter pending before a tribunal, the inability of the company to pay its fees, the use of “divisive and inciting contents from the social media” among others.

The Director General of the NBC, Dr. Modibbo Kawu said the decision was taken for the persistent violation of 2004 broadcasting Code, following persistent warning to the company to tow the line of caution.

