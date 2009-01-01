Home | News | General | Bomb blast in Imo state, 3 dead
R.Kelly pleads not guilty to 11 new charges of sexual assault and abuse
Drama as two pastors accept Islam during Ramadan lecture in Ogun State

Bomb blast in Imo state, 3 dead



Police authority in Imo on Thursday confirmed that a bomb exploded in the state killing three persons.

Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) in Imo, Orlando Ikeokwu, said the explosion occurred in Eziorsu community in Oguta local government area.

Ikeokwu gave the names of the victims, as Elvis Ukado; Kasiemobi Uzoma and Justice Adie.

The police image maker said: “It was as an unexploded ordinance in a scrap dump.

“The bomb exploded killing three of them at the scene while one of the victim was beating the scrap iron in order to compress it.”

Orlando also confirmed that Imo State Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Ladodo, and his team had visited the bomb explosion scene at Oguta.

He added: “The Commissioner of Police wish to use this medium to warn all member of the public to promptly report any metal device suspected to be Unexploded Ordnance or Explosive (UXO), for possible examination, evacuation and possible destruction.”

An eyewitness from the community, who also confirmed the development said that the explosion affected people around the scene due to the violent wave and effect of the sound.

About Article Author

