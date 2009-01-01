Drama as two pastors accept Islam during Ramadan lecture in Ogun State
Two pastors yesterday accepted Islam as their new faith, putting aside Christianity during a Ramadan lecture that held in Ogun state.
According to reports, two pastors allegedly accepted Islam during Ramadan lecture of Sheik Muhydeen Ballo Oniwaasi Agbaye in Ilaro,Ogun State.
As shocking as it may seem the pastors who practiced Christianity previously got accept Islam as their new religion. The pastors were immediately given Muslim names; Muhammad Saheed and Muhammad Jamiu.
The pastors were pictured wearing white garments or sultanas as they knelt in from of the Sheik in Ogun state while they accepted their new faith.
