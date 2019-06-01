BREAKING: NBC shuts AIT, Raypower indefinitely
- 9 hours 7 minutes ago
- 4
- 0
The Nigeria Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has suspended the license of Daar Communication Plc, promoter of AIT, RAY POWER until further notice, The Nation reports.
The Director-General of NBC, Modibbo Kawu, announced the development Thursday evening.
He said the action was taken for failure of the broadcasting station to abide by the broadcasting code.
The offences listed by the NBC included the airing of a presidential election documentary by the AIT, a matter pending before a tribunal, the inability of the company to pay its fees, the use of “divisive and inciting contents from the Social Media” among others.
More to follow…
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
Displaying 1 - 92 of 92