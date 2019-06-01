BREAKING: NBC shuts AIT, Raypower indefinitely





The Director-General of NBC, Modibbo Kawu, announced the development Thursday evening.





He said the action was taken for failure of the broadcasting station to abide by the broadcasting code.





The offences listed by the NBC included the airing of a presidential election documentary by the AIT, a matter pending before a tribunal, the inability of the company to pay its fees, the use of “divisive and inciting contents from the Social Media” among others.

The Nigeria Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has suspended the license of Daar Communication Plc, promoter of AIT, RAY POWER until further notice, The Nation reports.