Robin Williams: What's come out about him since his demise

The art of comedy and acting is all about a talent visualized in mind. Robin Williams had his comedic talent armed up while on his journey to stardom. His statements, moves and comedy always left the audience crying with laughter. Moreover, he is considered one of the best comedians of all time.

"I'm sorry, if you were right, I'd agree with you" he would quote and bless the audience with his rich thoughts. Twisting the sense and humour in his work is what made him unique, and one of the peoples' favourite person. Robin Williams made friends with many famous icons with the likes of Christopher Reeve. His befriending and a huge list of connected friends, made his dreams of becoming rich become a reality. However, even after his death, his memories remain.

Robin Williams profile summary

Name : Robin McLaurin Williams

: Robin McLaurin Williams Birthday : July 21, 1951

: July 21, 1951 Birthplace : Chicago

: Chicago Nationality : American

: American State : Illinois

: Illinois Father : Robert Williams

: Robert Williams Mother : Laurie Williams

: Laurie Williams Children : Cody Alan Williams, Zachary Pym Williams, Zelda Rae Williams

: Cody Alan Williams, Zachary Pym Williams, Zelda Rae Williams Spouse/Ex : Susan Schneider (M. 2011), Marsha Garces (M. 1989–2008), Valerie Velardi (M. 1978-1988)

: Susan Schneider (M. 2011), Marsha Garces (M. 1989–2008), Valerie Velardi (M. 1978-1988) Famous for : Quotes by Robin Williams, an American stand-up comedian and actor

: Quotes by Robin Williams, an American stand-up comedian and actor Diseases & disabilities : Asperger's Syndrome, Depression, Parkinson's disease

: Asperger's Syndrome, Depression, Parkinson's disease Date of demise : August 11, 2014

: August 11, 2014 Place of death : California

: California Cause of death: Suicide

Biography

Robin Williams, whose real name is Robin McLaurin Williams, was born on July 21, 1951, in Chicago. The parents to this talented soul were Robert Williams and Laurie Williams. The American stand-up comedian’s dad was a senior executive in Ford Motor Company's Lincoln-Mercury Division, whereas his mother was a former model from Jackson, Mississippi. The humour that Robin developed was attributed to him trying to make his mother laugh, to get her attention.

Williams's friends from the Gorton Elementary School and Deer Path Junior High School recall him as a funny guy. He outlived his shyness once he joined the drama club department. The American comedian also excelled in school and even got elected as the class president. He later joined Claremont Men's College to study political science but dropped out. The choice he made was for an acting pursuit at College of Marin.

Taking care of each step of his career, Robin started as a stand-up comedian where he got critics of his work being simple. However, that did not stop him. He did some outstanding acts such as "The Night of the Iguana". His successful performance on television and his stand-up comedy shows made his career grow day by day. Not to forget his best-selling movies that grossed a lot of money.

Wife and children

Family is a pillar and gives a sense of belonging to any individual. Apart from his parents, Robin had a family. Before William died, he had married his third wife, Susan Schneider on October 23, 2011. Susan Schneider is a graphic designer, and the two lived at their house in Sea Cliff.

On the other hand, he had earlier married his first wife Valerie Velardi with whom they were blessed with a son Zachary Pym. They later divorced in 1988. Marsha Garces (his second wife), had two children, Zelda Rae Williams and Cody Alan Williams. They also divorced in 2010. Well, marriage seemed a hard knot for Williams to tie; his children were of his best interest.

Williams, at one time, stated, "My children give me a great sense of wonder. To see them develop into these extraordinary human beings." The children must have the best moments with their ever happy father who made the home vibrant. Robin Williams daughter, Zelda Rae Williams grew up becoming a stunning lady. She is always proud of her father, who made her realize her acting career and offered great advice. Hollywood has already established her presence, and Zelda is set to become greater following the legacy her father left.

Depression hurdle

Many people facing life challenges either fight back harder or end up depressed. Depression is a serious disease that is relatively dangerous if not consulted. Robin Williams depression stage was just one of the symptoms that things were not going well. This depression was as a result of his diagnosis with the Lewy body dementia. Apart from the hallucinations and drift from attention, Williams was fighting his hurdle of depression.

Robin Williams wife, Susan Schneider, however, does not know what made his loving husband reach a point of committing suicide. She further explains that the Lewy body condition resulted in adverse effects on her husband. In her loss, she firmly believes that his husband fought his fight stronger.

Cause of death

At some point, you may have asked the question 'How did Robin Williams die?' According to his wife, the cause of death was due to his struggle with Lewy body disease. Robin Williams death resulted after he ended his own life. Robin committed suicide by way of asphyxiation through hanging. He was found with wounds around his arms probably from a knife. The heroic comedian's family experienced a lot of pain, digesting the death of their 63-year-old loved one. It is quite a blow to lose someone so precious in such a devastating manner.

Time of death

When did Robin Williams die? The talented comedian died on August 11, 2014, at the age of 63 years, at his home in Paradise Cay, California. It had been a challenging time for the world to accept the sudden death of a hero, one that could never be replaced.

Fans and loved ones including the former US president, Barrack Obama and Ben Stiller paid tribute. The tributes were warm and consoling as a way of commemorating his acknowledged legacy. Below are some of the tributes:

"I could not be more stunned by the loss of Robin Williams, mensch, great talent, acting partner, genuine soul." — Steve Martin

— Steve Martin "Robin was a lightning storm of comic genius, and our laughter was the thunder that sustained him. He was a pal, and I can't believe he's gone" — Steven Speilberg

— Steven Speilberg "Robin Williams has died, and I am very sad. From every comedian here at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, we salute him & we say goodbye." — Eddie Izzard

— Eddie Izzard "Robin Williams was an airman, a doctor, a genie, a nanny, a president, a professor, a bangarang Peter Pan, and everything in between. But he was one of a kind. He arrived in our lives as an alien-but he ended up touching every element of the human spirit. He made us laugh. He made us cry. He gave his immeasurable talent freely and generously to those who needed it most – from our troops stationed abroad to the marginalized on our streets. The Obama family offers our condolences to Robin's family, his friends and everyone who found their voice and their verse thanks to Robin Williams." — Barack Obama

— Barack Obama "To watch Robin work, was a magical and special privilege. His performances were unlike anything any of us had ever seen; they came from some spiritual and otherworldly place. He truly was one of the few people who deserved the title of 'genius'" . — Chris Columbus

. — Chris Columbus "Ah Robin, I'm so sorry the earth couldn't stay worthy of you. Hope happiness awaits you." — Jason Alexander

Robin Williams family felt the love that their father's friends and fans shown. The world proved that the family was not mourning alone.

Robin Williams final net worth

According to Forbes, the famed actor and comedian left behind an estate worth $100 million and a potential fortune in image licensing. Robin Williams kids are the beneficiaries of the estate. However, he signed a trust agreement that would limit his likeness, from making money after his death. Robin Williams net worth at death reduced to $50 million due to multiple divorces that cost him $30 million.

Charities supported

The happy guy also had a big heart in the wellness of people. He involved himself in charity events and supported charities such as:

Endorsements

Robin's most successful endorsement is his video game marketing with his daughter Zelda. Robin Williams did ads for Nintendo's remake of the Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D video game. Nintendo's video game was named after Zelda, and also made her appearance in the spots. This must have been having the best father-daughter moments. Zelda seemed to be a fun teen.

Robin's house

The comedian owned the Napa Valley estate which was dubbed "Villa of Smiles". The house was sold at a discounted price of $18.1 million, according to Forbes. The sale was quite low considering it had previously been listed at $35 million by Williams in 2013.

Robin's earnings from acting

During his acting career, Robin movies grossed over $6 billion in the box office. In 1992, Williams earned $75,000 for the voice of the Genie in "Aladdin". The film, later on, grossed $500 million worldwide box office.

He played a role in "Popeye" which saw him earn $500,000. This is not much compared to his highest paying movie "Bicentennial Man" that made him $20 million. Williams then joined the likes of Will Smith and Arnold Schwarzenegger who have earned good cash from acting.

Away from his acting success, his role in television also was a success. Williams signed a contract for "Mork and Mindy" playing the role of the alien. The deal saw him pocket $3 million. Besides, he earned an average of $32,600 per episode. His show "The Crazy Ones" earned him a gross of $165,000 per episode. Robin Williams children are proud and keep following the success of their father.

The greatest comedy actor of all time

Robin Williams was a person that fought through his personal life to give quality work of art in his profession. The comedy king was a unique soul, and his eye-catching movies were something to watch and re-watch. His films displayed the significant role he played in the entertainment industry. On top of that, his fans cannot measure anything to replace the void he left after his departure. He left such an enormous legacy that will reign forever.

[embedded content]

