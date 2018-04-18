Home | News | General | 8th NASS: Saraki reveals saddest day as Senate president

- Dr Bukola Saraki has disclosed that his saddest day as Senate president was April 18, 2018

- After thanking colleagues during his valedictory speech, the former governor said the saddest moment for him would remain the day the Senate was invaded

- Saraki, however, stated that the day turned out to be a good day for asserting the independence of the legislature and the triumph of democracy

Dr Bukola Saraki, president of the Nigerian Senate in the 8th National Assembly, has disclosed that the saddest day of his tenure was April 18, 2018.

He made the disclosure while delivering his valedictory speech marking the last sitting of the eight Senate on Thursday, June 6, Premium Times reports.

Legit.ng gathers that Saraki delivered the last speech of the day, after other senators had taken turns to reflect on the eight Senate.

Saraki had asked his colleagues to observe a minute silence in honour of late Senators Ali Wakili (Bauchi South), Isiaka Adeleke (Osun West) and Bukar Mustapha (Katsina North) who passed away in the course of the eight Senate, before reading his speech.

He expressed thanks to his colleagues for their support even amidst trials and stated that the saddest moment for him would remain the day the Senate was invaded and the mace stolen.

He said: “Distinguished colleagues, let me thank each and every one of you for your contributions towards making this the historic Senate that it is.

“When I think of the many trials and tribulations we have faced as an institution, and my own personal travails, particularly at the Code of Conduct Tribunal, I am humbled, because none of our achievements would have been possible without the support and cooperation of the entire members of this chamber.

“The invasion of the National Assembly by armed security operatives in August 2018 will live in infamy. This way down the line, however, I realise that the day of that invasion was the saddest – but in many ways, it was also a good day for asserting the independence of the legislature and the triumph of democracy.

“It also turned out to be a showcase of the special relationship between this chamber and the House, as honourable members stood in unison with their Senate colleagues in defiance of the invaders.

“I thank the House of Representatives for the remarkable unity of the two chambers of the 8th National Assembly, for it was only in unity that we could withstand the storm.”

