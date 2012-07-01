Home | News | General | Top facts about the life and career of Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard is identified as a Belgian professional footballer for Premier League club Chelsea. He possesses incredible creativity and speed, thus allowing him to perfectly fit his current position as a wide midfielder and attacking midfielder in the team. His playing style has earned him much love and support from other players, coaches, the media, and fans from all over the world.

Considered as one of the most talented and skilled footballers in the world today, he has been compared to some of the legendary icons in the industry such as Christiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. In 2018, he received the FIFA World XI title and awarded the Silver Ball by the FIFA Technical Study Group after being chosen as the second-best player of the tournament. He is also the captain to the Belgian national team.

Eden Hazard profile summary

Full name: Eden Michael Hazard

January 7, 1991 Age: 28

28 Profession: Footballer

Footballer Current club: Chelsea FC

Chelsea FC Number: 10

10 Position: Forward – Left-Winger

Forward – Left-Winger Joined: July 1, 2012

July 1, 2012 Contract expiration: June 30, 2020

June 30, 2020 Nationality: Belgian

Belgian Place of birth: La Louviere, Belgium

La Louviere, Belgium Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Natacha Van Honacker

Natacha Van Honacker Children: Yannis, Leo & Sammy

Yannis, Leo & Sammy Religion: Islam

Islam Salary: $16 million

$16 million Net worth: $100 million

$100 million Eye colour: Blue

Blue Hair colour: Black

Black Weight: 75 kg

75 kg Height : 1.73m

: 1.73m Facebook: @edenhazard

@edenhazard Twitter: @hazardeden10

@hazardeden10 Instagram: @hazardeden_10

His family

Born to Thierry and Carine, Hazard grew up in Briane-le-Comte. Both his parents were footballers, his father, Thierry, being a defensive midfielder with La Louviere in the Belgian Second Division at the semi-professional level. His mother was a striker in the Belgian Women’s First Division. However, she dropped off the team after she got pregnant with Eden.

He is the eldest child in a family of four children. Eden Hazard’s brother, Thorgan, moved to Borussia Monchengladbach in 2015 after playing for Chelsea since 2012. Kylian is also a footballer, currently playing for Cercle Brugge K.S.V. Ethan, the last born of the family, plays in the youth academy of a club known as Tubize.

Eden Hazard wife is called Natacha Van Honacker. Together, they have three beautiful boys. Yannis was born on December 19, 2010, Leo in February 2013, and lastly Samy, in September 2015.

His career

In 1995, Eden joined the Royal Stade Brainois at a very young age. He stayed in this club until he moved to Tubize in 2003. After two years, Hazard joined Lille and played for the team until 2007 after getting promoted to the senior team. He did a great job while in the team as he scored 36 goals from a total of 147 games. In 2006, he played for Belgium Under 15 team, as well as the Under 16 and Under 17 teams. He played for the latter until 2008.

In 2012, Hazard’s Chelsea FC membership began. Eden Hazard’s contract with the team ends on June 30, 2020. He has performed excellently for this team as well since the 2017/2018 season, he has played 208 games and scored 69 goals. He has played a significant role in helping the team acquire multiple titles such as the Football League Cup, 2 Premier League titles, the UEFA Europa League, and 1 FA Cup. Before Eden Hazard’s transfer, he had won the Coupe de France and Ligue 1 with Lille.

Before the 2018 FIFA World Cup, he had won his country’s colours in the field for 82 times. In the World Cup, he emerged as one of the best players as he recorded two goals in the process. He played a huge role in beating England, and they managed to take the bronze medal home.

Eden Hazard’s age and religion

Born on January 7, 1991, he is 28 years old as of 2019. Eden Hazard’s religion is Islam.

How tall is Eden Hazard?

Eden Hazard height is 1.73 m/ 5 feet and 8 inches.

Eden Hazard net worth and salary

As a result of his exceptional skills and talent in soccer, he is one of the highest paid footballers in the world. In January 2015, he signed a revised deal with Chelsea. Eden Hazard salary from then till June 2020 is $16 million every year. However, it varies due to factors such as winnings and endorsements, thus raising his salary to around $22 million. His net worth in 2019 is estimated to be $100 million.

Eden Hazard is a true soccer icon and an inspiration to many people who aspire to be great footballers. His fans and supporters eagerly wait for his next great achievement.

