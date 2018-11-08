Home | News | General | Interesting details about Paul Pogba every football fan must know

Football fans are loud in support of their favourite teams and players. Among the most celebrated players in the current years has been Paul Pogba. Since he burst into the international scene in 2001, he has been making headlines due to his incredible plays.

Image: facebook.com, @paullabilepogba

Source: Facebook

Talent, dedication and sheer hard work are some of the words that come to mind when you think about the young footballer. Without all these, he could not have made it even close to the level of stardom and success that he is currently enjoying. He has definitely earned all the great things that life has given him.

Paul Pogba profile summary

Name: Paul Labile Pogba

Paul Labile Pogba Nickname: Pogboom, Paul the Octopus

Pogboom, Paul the Octopus Birthday: 15th March 1993

15th March 1993 Age: 26 years old

26 years old Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Weight: 80kgs

80kgs Height: 6 feet 3 inches (193cm)

6 feet 3 inches (193cm) Nationality: French

French Ethnicity: Guinean

Guinean Hair: Black

Black Eyes: Dark brown

Dark brown Siblings: 2 brothers, Florentin Pogba and Mathias Pogba

2 brothers, Florentin Pogba and Mathias Pogba Wife: N/A

N/A Girlfriend: Maria Salaues

Maria Salaues Children: 1 with Maria Salaues

1 with Maria Salaues Religion: Islam

Islam Profession: Footballer

Footballer Position: Midfielder

Image: facebook.com, @paullabilepogba

Source: Facebook

Paul Pogba biography: who is he?

The superstar footballer was born in Lagny-Sur-Marne, France to a Congolese mother Yeo Moriba and Guinean father Fassou Antonie. Sadly his father passed away in 2017 after a long time illness. Not much is known about his family life during his younger years or how he grew up.

Image: twitter.com, @orignalyoni

Source: Twitter

Paul Pogba was interested in football at a very young age. At the age of 6, he joined his very first football club, US Roissy-en-Brie. He was lucky to find good guidance, and he developed into a very talented young player. Due to his talent, he became captain of the Under-13 in the US Torcy club.

Later he joined the prestigious Le Havre club. This club gave him much visibility to much bigger and renowned clubs. In 2009 he joined the world-renowned Manchester United as part of their Under 18 team. He played so well that in 2010 he was made part of their reserve team and in 2011 he was included in their first team.

Image: twitter.com, @footyaccums

Source: Twitter

In 2012 he made his Premier League debut and later in the year he made another debut in the UEFA Europa League.

He has done so well in his career that he started receiving awards and accolades early in his career. Some of his major awards are as follows:

2013 — Golden Boy Award (Best under 21 player in Europe)

2013 — Best Player Award (For his efforts at the 2013 FIFA u-20 World Cup)

2014 — Bravo Award (Best under 23 player in Europe)

2014 — He was named Best Young Player

2015 — He was named to the FIFA FIFPro World XI

READ ALSO: History of football in Nigeria

Paul Pogba age

Paul Pogba is 26 years old as of 2019. He was born on 15th March 1993 meaning he just celebrated his birthday a little more than two months ago.

Paul Pogba brother and family

When Paul was born in France, his two older brothers were not in the country with his parents. The two twin brothers had been left back in Guinea when his father and pregnant mother moved from Guinea in order to make a better life for themselves and their children. The brothers named Florentin and Mathias Pogba fully support their brother's career and are also football players.

Image: twitter.com, @squaka

Source: Twitter

The three brothers and their mother, also celebrated the World Cup win together. The family as a whole is very close-knit, and they always make sure to support each other's efforts in the game they all love.

Image: twitter.com, @gmackgoldenboy

Source: Twitter

Paul Pogba height

He is very tall as he stands at 6 feet and 3 inches. Due to his training for his profession, the footballer has an athletic build. His other body measurements are chest 44 inches (112cm) biceps 15 inches (38cm), waist 33 inches (84cm).

READ ALSO: The best Muslim football players in the world 2018

Paul Pogba Muslim

Like most people of West African descent, Paul is a devout Muslim. He is never afraid to show his beliefs. This year he wished his followers Ramadan Kareem on Instagram at the beginning of the fasting period. At the end of the fasting period, he posted a picture in Mecca, showing that he like other devout Muslims were there to offer their prayers.

On Eid-al-Fitr 2019, he posted a short video on his Instagram profile showing him celebrating the period and wishing everyone Eid Mubarak.

Paul Pogba salary

A career as a professional football player is truly worth it. The young player has an estimated salary of 290,000 pounds per week.

Paul Pogba net worth

In 2018, Forbes named Paul Pogba number 52 on The World's Highest-Paid Athletes List. His net worth is about$29.5 million. This is divided into salary and endorsements. His yearly salary comes to about $25 million while the endorsements are $4.5 million. He is endorsed by Adidas.

Paul Pogba girlfriend

Paul is not yet married. The 26-year-old footballer was first spotted with his girlfriend in 2017 in Los Angeles. Maria Salaues is a 23-year-old Bolivian beauty. She studied business administration at the University of Bolivia. She dropped out and moved to the United States to pursue a career in modelling.

Image: facebook.com, @manunitedinpidgin

Source: Facebook

The couple has kept their relationship incredibly private. The footballer does not talk about her on his social media accounts, and the girlfriend had deactivated her Instagram account once people found out who she was, and her follower number increased.

Despite no evidence of them being married, Maria sparked rumours last year during the World Cup when she was spotted in the stands with a huge ring. This year the rumour mill got bigger when the two showed up on a red carpet, and she still had the ring.

When the lady appeared back on Instagram but this time under the name Zulay Pogba people wondered even more about the status of their relationship. The couple also recently welcomed their first child together.

Image: twitter.com, @reppinunited

Source: Twitter

Paul Pogba injury

Like most sports, playing football comes with its own share of injuries while on the field. Early this year the young star had sustained an injury on his hamstring while playing against Newcastle. He had to miss a game as he had to stay back for treatment.

Throughout his career he has sustained the following injuries:

Muscle Injury from Nov 8, 2018, until Nov 21, 2018

Thigh muscle rupture from Sep 14, 2017, until Nov 16, 2017

Hamstring Injury from Mar 16, 2017, until Apr 3, 2017

Distortion of the ankle from Oct 8, 2015, until Oct 15, 2015

Hamstring Injury from Mar 19, 2015, until May 7, 2015

The success story of Paul Pogba is most certainly one to encourage young footballers everywhere that they too can make it.

[embedded content]

READ ALSO: Top 10 richest footballers in Nigeria now

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...