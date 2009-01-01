Home | News | General | Discover top facts about Sadio Mane's early life, relationships, and career

Sadio Mane is a Senegalese skilled professional footballer. As an English Premier League player, he currently plays for Liverpool Football Club as a winger. Nationally, Mane holds the captain position in the Senegal national football team. Apart from professional football, he is internationally recognized as a celebrity based on his skilled nature, social media trending videos, photos, and football statistics.

Image: instagram.com, @sadiomaneofficiel

Source: Instagram

The Senegalese player, Sadio Mane, is a living proof that hard work, humility, and teamwork is the key to a successful life. As a young man, he acts as a source of inspiration to millions of upcoming football enthusiast from Africa, and across the globe. As a skilled player, Mane continues to make significant steps that have earned him great popularity across social media platforms. This article brings you exclusive information concerning the winger’s past and present life.

Sadio Mane profile summary

Full name: Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane Citizenship: Senegal

Senegal Age: 27 years

27 years D.O.B: 10th April 1992

10th April 1992 Birth Place: Sedhiou, Senegal

Sedhiou, Senegal Height: 5 feet 9 inches

5 feet 9 inches Current team: Liverpool Football Club

Liverpool Football Club Jersey number: 10

10 National team: Senegal

Biography

The Liverpool FC winger was born in Sedhiou, a town that borders River Casamance, in Senegal. His date of birth happened to be on 10th April 1992. This naturally had him as a member of the Aries zodiac sign. Aries are known for their aggressive nature with instincts of embracing perpetual changes in their lives. These perfectly describe Sadio’s journey from amateur to professional celebrity football status. Currently, Sadio Mane age is 27 years.

Early life

Growing up in Senegal, the winger had already developed a great interest in playing soccer at a very tender age. However, his father had forbidden him from participating in the sport. Through a revealing interview, he explained that his parents were against the notion of him undertaking a career in soccer.

Escape from home

At just 15 years of age, young Mane decided to follow his passion for football by secretively running away from home. He explained how he one day decided to pack his belongings and decided to move to Dakar. Sadio got some financial assistance from his friend and journeyed to the capital city of Senegal, Dakar.

Image: instagram.com, @sadiomaneofficiel

Source: Getty Images

After his departure, his entire family could not trace his whereabouts. He explains that for a whole week, no single member had a clue. As a result, her mother tried to call her close relatives and friends in an attempt to find him. With the increased tension in the family, his friend, who had provided him with money to go to Dakar, decided to tell the family the truth. As a result, his elder brother was sent to bring him back to his birth city.

Family and early school

As he was growing up, the Liverpool winger came from a big family of 10 people. These included his biological parents, big brother, cousins, and uncle. Mane has however remained private concerning their names or whereabouts. After finishing his education, the footballer got massive support from his family to venture in his passion for playing football. Mane footballer skills have been increasing ever since.

Early career

The youngster’s football career dates back in his home country Senegal. He was a player of the Generation Foot Academy based at Dakar. At only 19 years of age, Sadio's skilled nature and hard work had him selected to play for the French club called “FC Metz.” As a result, he had to travel to Europe once again without informing his parents about the opportunity. He said that he contacted his mother after landing in France to share the good news.

Image: instagram.com, @sadiomaneofficiel

Source: Instagram

14th January 2012 marks the fateful date that Sadio made his debut as a professional player. Playing for FC Metz, the clubs coach substituted him in the game, replacing Kevin Diaz at precisely 15 minutes to stoppage time. This was in a Ligue 2 game against Bastia. In his debut 2011-2012 League 2 season, the skilled player managed to make a total of 19 appearances of which he started in 12 of the matches. Even though his then team Metz was relegated, Mane managed to score a solitary goal during that specific match. Metz lost 2-5 to Guingamp in the 4th May 2012 game.

Red Bull Salzburg

On 31st August 2012, the winger was sold to F.C. Red Bull Salzburg in the Austrian Football Bundesliga. As a result, Metz earned €4 million, making him as their third highest player to be sold in the clubs history transfer period. As a skilled player, Sadio recorded his first hat-trick for Red Bull on 31st October hence leading his team to victory.

27th October 2013 marks the date that Mane registered his first hat trick in the Austrian Bundesliga. In the game against Grodig, he led his team to win 3-0. The Senegalese player forced a transfer decision from Red Bull by boycotting their August 2014 qualification game.

READ ALSO: Premier League Table 2019

Southampton

Mane soccer skills enabled him to play in the 2014-2015 season after agreeing on a four years contract with Southampton. This was his debut in Premier League by joining the club on 1 September 2014. Southampton offered for the player a total of £11.8 million. In his first game against Arsenal, he converted a penalty to a goal putting his team ahead in the League Cup.

On 27th September 2014, Mane also scored 1 of the two goals that had Southampton defeat Queens Park Rangers 2 to 1. On 18th October 2014, he also scored against Sunderland. He went ahead to be crowned Southampton’s top scorer at the end of the 2015-2016 season.

Liverpool

For a total of £34 million, the Senegal player transferred to Liverpool under a five-year contract. This was on 28 June 2016. The £34 million had Mane make headlines for being the most expensive player from Africa in 2016. On 14 August, his first game, he managed to score the final goal against Arsenal. Liverpool won 4-3. Sadio Mane Liverpool performance has earned him some of his greatest achievements.

During the 2018 UEFA Champions League Finals that had Liverpool play with Real Madrid, the winger managed to score the first and equalizing goal. However, they lost 3-1. This was a significant milestone as he entered the books of history as the first Senegalese player to have ever made a score in the UEFA finals. Scoring ten goals, he was ranked amongst other professional players that include Salah and Firmino.

Image: instagram.com, @sadiomaneofficiel

Source: Instagram

26th May 2018 marked the period where Sadio extended his contract. In the national campaign against Wolver Hampton Wanderers, he managed to lead Liverpool into victory with a total of 22 goals ever since the start of the campaign. This earned him a Premier League Golden Boot honour alongside top-class players like Salah.

Sadio Mane injury

Through the Liverpool Football Club website, fans of the winger were eager to know the developing story concerning his injury. In the 17th October 2018 injury update, the club stated that the winger had undergone a minor hand injury operation. The Senegalese player got the injury while playing for Senegal. The club urged the fans not to panic, saying that it was successful and held at the north-west hospital. The recovery was necessary as they were to face Huddersfield Town on that Saturday.

In the recently concluded 2019 UEFA Champions League Final, Mane earned Liverpool a penalty kick when his cross happened to touch Moussa Sissoko’s hand hence a penalty. This was just 24 seconds into the game. With Salah kicking the penalty, Liverpool took the lead and later went to win 2-nill.

Internationally, the winger played for his home country Senegal in the 2012 men’s football tournament only to be eliminated by Mexico. However, he did not play in the 2015 African Cup of Nations following a calf injury. He also participated in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2018 FIFA World Cup held in Russia.

Sadio Mane salary

With his impressive success in football over the years, Mane has transformed from just a football player to a wealthy celebrity. He has a weekly wage of £90,000.

Image: legit.ng

Source: UGC

According to Sadio Mane stats, the winger will continue receiving the handsome payment until his last date of the contract with Liverpool that happens to be 30th June 2021.

Relationship

Despite being an outspoken football player, Sadio has also been great in putting his fans in the dark concerning his personal love life and relationship. However, in December 2018, his fans were taken by surprise with rumours that the Liverpool FC winger was to marry. An African Football Daily generated this controversial rumour through their website.

The twitter post stated that Sadio Mane was to get united with an unknown Tunisian lady on 5th January 2019. It went ahead to state that Mane had made official bookings of the Sousse stadium which would host the event. Many fans were confused as Liverpool FC was going to have a game on 7th January, two days, after the presumed wedding. As a result, Mane had to speak out and inform his fans that the rumours were fake. If only the story were true, maybe we would have had a chance of knowing Sadio Mane’s wife. Sadio Mane girlfriend claims include a date that he went with Pookie who is known as Oumar Niasse’s girlfriend.

Secondly, various internet websites believed that Melissa Reddy was his girlfriend. The beauty happens to be just a Liverpool FC supporter who doubles up as a sports correspondent. Even if the footballer has a girlfriend, he prefers to keep his personal life private.

Liverpool Mane Sadio has had a great journey in his football career. Ever since his childhood life, Sadio Mane has showcased his hard work and passion for the sport. This has had him currently signed with Liverpool and enabling the team to win the recently concluded 2019 UEFA Champions League Final.

[embedded content]

READ ALSO: Top 10 richest footballers in Nigeria now

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...