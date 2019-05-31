Home | News | General | Hottest facts about the handsome Robert Pattinson: age, love life, is he Batman?

People of all age groups love superheroes. What would you do if you had supernatural powers for a day? It is indisputable that most people would do life-changing things. Unfortunately, possessing supernatural abilities is impossible for an average human being. Nonetheless, people with superpowers have been portrayed in the film and television industry for many years. Robert Pattinson is one of the actors who have received the honour of playing superhero characters. He is the new Batman!

Robert Pattinson was born on 13th May 1986 in London, United Kingdom. His parents named him Robert Douglas Thomas Pattinson at birth. Today, Robert Pattinson age is 33 years. He is the last child and only son in a family of three children. His parents are Richard Pattinson and Clare Pattinson. The names of his two older sisters are Victoria and Elizabeth "Lizzy" Pattinson, who is a singer. The star sign of this actor, musician and model is Taurus, his ethnicity is white, and his nationality is British.

Childhood and education

Robert was brought up in Barnes, London, together with his older sisters Victoria and Elizabeth. His father, Richard, was an importer of vintage cars from The United States of America, while his mother worked for a modelling agency.

From a young age, Robert desired to become a performer like his sister Lizzy. Young Robert loved music and began learning how to play the guitar and the piano at only four years old. As he grew older, he performed solo guitar songs at open mic nights in London pubs and bars. He would often sing the original compositions he wrote for himself.

Richard Pattinson encouraged his son to become an actor despite his shy personality. During a night out for dinner, Robert and his father sat close to a group of girls who reported that they had come from the Barnes Theatre Club, a program by The Harrodian School. His father began pestering him to be an actor and even offered to pay his son to become one. Robert attended the Tower House School until he was 12 years old. He then joined The Harrodian School.

In his teenage years, Robert battled between becoming a musician and enrolling at the university to pursue speech-writing. At the time, his drama teacher discouraged him from pursuing acting because she thought he was not gifted in creative subjects. Despite the teacher's claims, he joined drama and began featured in plays as an amateur actor at the Barnes Theatre Company. As an amateur, Robert had small roles in Guys and Dolls, Our Town, Macbeth and Anything Goes. His love for amateur cinema saw him preferring to watch films instead of doing his homework after school. An acting agent spotted him in the set of Tess of the d'Urbervilles and assisted him in getting professional acting roles.

Robert Pattinson body measurements

Robert is a good looking young man whose height is 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm/ 1.85 m.) His weight is about 165.3 lbs. (75 kg.) His chest measures 39 inches, his biceps are 13.8 inches, and he has a waist circumference of 29 inches. He has blue eyes, and his hair is light brown. Other details about his body measurements, such as the size of clothes and shoes, are not known.

Career path

Robert is a professional model, actor and musician. He also engages in charity work. His career trajectory has been quite impressive.

Acting career

Robert started his acting career as a professional actor in 2004. He had supporting roles in both Ring of the Nibelungs and Vanity Fair. In May 2005, he was set to appear in The Woman Before which was to be showcased at the Royal Court Theatre, but Tom Riley replaced him shortly before the opening. Later that year, he featured in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire as Cedric Diggory. His acting prowess as Cedric saw him being named the British Star of Tomorrow by The Times.

In 2006, he featured in the psychological thriller The Haunted Airman that aired on BBC Four. The following year, he had a supporting role in the television-drama The Bad Mother's Handbook that was based on Kate Long's novel with the same title.

Between 2008 and 2012, he was part of the movie editions of the Twilight novels by Stephenie Meyer where he portrayed the character of Edward Cullen. His roles in The Twilight Saga films made him famous globally. Initially, Robert was not sure about taking up the character of Edward Cullen because he thought he would not be as perfect as the character was. He, however, took the role and executed the character excellently. Most people loved and praised his on-screen relationship with Kristen Stewart. Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson had an undeniable chemistry that excited fans of The Twilight Saga.

In 2008, Robert also featured in the low-budget comedy-drama How to Be that was written and directed by Oliver Irving. He later appeared as Salvador Dalí in Little Ashes that Paul Morrison directed and in the short film The Summer House that Daisy Gili directed. The latter was later released for the second time as part of the anthology movie Love & Distrust. In November 2009, the DVD Robsessed that documented his life was released by Revolver Entertainment. The following year, this English actor was both an actor and executive producer of Remember Me.

In the 2011 film Water for Elephants that is based on Sara Gruen's novel, he played the role of Jacob Jankowski. He also featured in Cosmopolis that was directed by David Cronenberg, and in Bel Ami as Georges Duroy in 2012. In 2014, he featured in The Rover, a futuristic western film by David Michod. He also played the role of Jerome Fontana in Maps to the Stars in the same year. In 2015, he was cast as T. E. Lawrence and Dennis Stock in Queen of the Desert and Life respectively. The following year, he executed the roles of Charles Marker/Adult Prescott and Henry Costin in The Childhood of a Leaser and The Lost City of Z respectively.

Robert featured in the 2017 movie Good Time as Constantine "Connie" Nikas and also appeared as himself in Fear & Shame. In 2018, he was Samuel Alabaster in Damsel and Monte in High Life. In 2019, he played the role of Ephraim Winslow in The Lighthouse, a fantasy horror movie that is set in an old sea-faring mythical world. He recently finished filming an adaptation of Shakespeare's play The King and Waiting for the Barbarians which is an adaptation of a 1980 novel. The two films will be released soon.

In the future, Robert will star in the follow up for the 2019 film, The Souvenir Part II, by Joanna Hogg. He will also feature in the adaptation of The Stars at Noon by Denis Johnson. 2019 is a big year for this actor. In mid-May 2019, a report was made that Robert was in the middle of negotiating for the role of a younger Batman in the 2021 movie, The Batman. On 31st May 2019, the actor officially signed up for this role. All Batman fans should anticipate seeing Robert Pattinson Batman soon.

Modelling career

Robert started modelling at only 12 years old. After only four years, his work as a model began declining, and he blamed his masculinity for the lack of jobs. He previously reported that when he first started modelling, he was tall and had girlish looks that earned him numerous jobs. As he grew older and his masculine features became more prominent, he got fewer jobs. After his unsuccessful modelling career in his young adulthood, Robert appeared in the 2007 autumn collection for Hackett. In 2010, Burberry approached him to become the face of Burberry for an impressive pay of £1 million, but he did not accept the offer.

In mid-2013, Robert became the face of Dior Homme perfume. He also featured in 1000 LIVES which was a campaign that Romain Gavras directed. Nan Goldin was the official photographer in the campaign that featured the song Whole Lotta Love by Led Zeppelin. Director Goldin later released the book Robert Pattinson: 1000 Lives that had a collection of photos from the campaign.

Robert appeared in another Dior Homme campaign in January 2016. In this campaign, Peter Lindbergh was both the photographer and director. In February 2016, an official announcement that Robert would be the first ambassador for Dior Homme Menswear was made. He appeared in the 2016 fall collection that was photographed by Karl Lagerfeld. In 2017, he continued to work closely with Dior Homme and featured in both the 2017 summer collection for menswear and the fragrance campaigns.

Music career

Robert learned how to play the piano and guitar at a young age. To date, he composes his music. He is the singer of Never Think which he co-wrote with Sam Bradley and Let Me Sign which was written by Bobby Long and Marcus Foster. Both the songs are on the Twilight soundtrack. He also played the guitar for the 2013 track Birds which was released by Death Grips. The soundtrack for the movie How to Be also features three original songs that Robert performed. Chokin' on the Dust" (Part 1), Chokin' on the Dust" (Part 2) and Doin' Fine were all written by Joe Hastings.

In 2010, he got awarded as Hollywood's Most Influential Top Unexpected Musicians. In March 2017, Robert confirmed that he would be contributing to the music in the movie Damsel. His song in the film was titled Honeybun. In February 2019, he worked with the band Tindersticks from Nottingham. Together, they released the single Willow which is the original soundtrack for High Life.

Philanthropy and humanitarianism

Beyond Robert Pattinson movies that the world enjoys, Robert is a philanthropic person and a supporter of worthwhile causes. He supports the End Child Prostitution and Trafficking (ECPT), the GO Campaign that assists orphaned and vulnerable children globally, and Parents and Abducted Children Together (PACT.) He became the ambassador of the Go Campaign in 2015 and is an active member of International Medical Corps. He also promotes awareness about cancer.

Robert is an actively involved in the Stop Sex Trafficking of Children and Young People campaign. In 2009, he helped to raise $56,000 at the Cannes Film Festival. The following year, he gave out his artwork which was auctioned on eBay and the funds were given to PACT. He also donated Unfinished City, his sketch drawing, that was auctioned for $6,400. The money was channelled to Ozanam Manor, which is an Arizona-based homeless facility.

In 2010, Robert was part of the Hope for Haiti Now: A Global Benefit for Earthquake Relief. The same year, a guitar that he had signed was auctioned, and the proceeds went to Midnight Mission. On the set of Breaking Dawn, he donated a meet-and-greet with himself and auctioned a private screening of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1. The proceeds from both events went to the GO Campaign.

In 2011, he talked about The Cancer Bites campaign while making his speech at the Teen Choice Awards. He sensitised people about the disease. In 2013, he visited and participated in an arts and crafts session with patients at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles. He joined the International Medical Corps in 2013. Over the years, Robert has been part of many other philanthropic works. In 2019, he hosted a charity event alongside Helen Mirren during the Cannes Film Festival. Together, they donated a sum of $500,000 to assist refugees.

Awards, honours and recognition

Robert Pattinson Twilight has received several awards for his role in the entertainment industry. He was awarded Best Actor at the Strasbourg Film Festival for his role in How to Be. For his exemplary performance in The Twilight Saga, he got two Empire Awards nominations and won eleven MTV Movie Awards. He also won two People's Choice Awards and Hollywood Film Award at the 2009 Hollywood Film Festival for his role in Twilight.

He was nominated to the Australian Academy Awards for his role in The Rover. He was also nominated for the Canadian Screen Awards for his role in Maps to the Stars. For his role in Life, he won the Hollywood Rising Star Award at the 2015 Deauville American Film Festival. He also won an award at the 2018 Karlovy Vary International Film Festival.

Robert was honoured when his wax statue was added to the Madame Tussauds collection in New York City and London in 2010. In 2011, he put his hand and footprints as well as his signature in wet concrete at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre. In 2014, Russian astronomer Timur Kryachko named an asteroid he discovered as 246789 Pattinson after the actor. During the 2017 Deauville American Film Festival, Pattinson was honoured with a tribute.

In 2008 and 2009, Robert was also named in People Magazine's list of Sexiest Men Alive. Glamour UK also recognised him as the Sexiest Man Alive in 2009. The same year, AskMen listed him as one of the top 49 most influential men, and Vanity Fair recognised him as the most handsome man globally. In 2010, he was listed as one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World by Time Magazine and the 50th most powerful celebrity globally by Forbes Magazine. The same year, he bagged the Best Actor, and Best Dressed awards during the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards. Glamour UK also named him the Sexiest Man Alive in October 2012.

Robert Pattinson net worth

It is indisputable that Robert is a wealthy celebrity. In 2009, Vanity Fair named him as one of the Top Hollywood Earners with approximated earnings of $18 million. The Sunday Times also listed him in the List of Young Millionaires in the UK. At the time, he was worth £13 million. Forbes Magazine also listed him as the 50th most powerful celebrity with earnings of $17 million in 2010. In 2011, his earnings, according to Vanity Fair's Hollywood Top 40 were $27.5 million. In 2013, his earnings were $45 million according to Glamour UK. In 2014, his earnings were $82.89, according to Heat Magazine. His current net worth is estimated to be about $100 million.

Relationships and marriage

Who is Robert Pattinson dating? In 2009, there were speculations that the actor had a romantic relationship with Kristen Stewart, but neither of them confirmed or denied the allegations at that time. In July 2012, Kristen talked about her relationship with Pattinson after US Weekly posted photos of her having an affair with Rupert Sanders. After the images were made public, both Sanders and Stewart made public apologies for their relationship, but the couple Pattinson-Steward broke up. Robert and Kristen reconciled in 2012 but broke up in May the following year.

Robert started dating musician FKA Twigs in September 2014. There were speculations that the couple was engaged, but neither he nor Twigs confirmed the allegations. The relationship ended in summer of 2017. Since then, the actor has remained quiet about his love life. He is yet to get married, so Robert Pattinson wife is yet to come.

Presence on social media

Robert does not seem to have official and verified accounts on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. However, there are fan-pages on all three platforms where his fans celebrate and appreciate his role in the entertainment industry.

Robert Pattinson is the next Batman, and his fans are thrilled to hear the good news. The London-born actor, musician and model is one of the wealthiest celebrities in the film industry. He is a talented actor who has earned many recognitions and awards over the years. We cannot wait to see what the future looks like with the new Batman!

