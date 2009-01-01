Home | News | General | What will happen to APC if Buhari fails to reconcile Oyegun, Oshiomhole - Kalu

- The face-off between national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole and his predecessor, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun is heating up things in the party

- Orji Kalu, a former Abia governor, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the dispute

- Kalu said that President Buhari has to settle the misunderstanding, so as to return unity and focus to the leadership of the party

A former Abia governor, Orji Kalu, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the dispute between the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole and his predecessor, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.

Kalu made the plea on Friday, June 7, as spoke with newsmen at the Murtala Muhammed Airport 2, Ikeja, Lagos state.

He said the intervention of the president was needed to restore peace to the party leadership and ensure that APC remains focused on delivering its manifesto to Nigerians.

Kalu said: “What is happening between them is the beauty of democracy because we agree to disagree.

“However, we are calling on Buhari to intervene just like the way he did in the Sen. Danjuma Goje and Sen. Ahmed Lawan matter which has seen Goje stepping down for Lawan for the Senate President position.

“Before, the president will say I don’t want to play politics but he is the chief politician and he has started changing his mind to intervene in such cases.

“So, I am sure that we will sort out Oyegun and Oshiomhole’s problems before next week with the intervention of the president and I am sure he is already working on that.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the deputy national spokesman of the APC, Yekini Nabena had urged President Buhari to step into the rift between Oyegun and Oshiomhole.

Nabena described the war of words as unnecessary and a distraction that is weakening the governing party.

