Sacked LG bosses call on Buhari for intervention, decry alleged threats by Makinde

- Sacked chairmen of LGAs and LCDAs in Oyo state have reported Governor Seyi Makinde to President Buhari for removing them from office

- The embattled council bosses asked the president to advise Makinde to respect the will of the people of the state to have the councils run by elected chairmen and councillors

- Justice Aderonke Aderemi of the Oyo High Court is said to have given an order restraining the governor from dissolving or suspending the 33 councils and 35 LCDAs in the state

All local government chairmen across the 33 councils and 35 Local Council Development Authorities (LCDAs) sacked by Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, have brought the matter before President Muhammadu Buhari.

The chairmen, under the auspices of association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), in a letter signed by their chairman, Ayodeji Abass-Aleshinloye, and secretary, Olayinka Jesutoye, urged President to intervene in the issue.

In their petition, the embattled council bosses asked the president to advise the governor to respect the will of the people of Oyo to have the councils run by elected chairmen and councillors.

They alleged persistent threats from the governor and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to forcefully take over the administration of the councils, a situation they said might lead to breakdown of law and order.

ALGON urged the president to wade into the matter and “ensure that the rule of law prevails before it degenerates into chaos” that would truncate the peace the state had been enjoying in the last eight years.

Meanwhile, Justice Aderonke Aderemi of the Oyo High Court had, on May 6, given an order restraining the governor from dissolving or suspending the 33 councils and 35 LCDAs in the state.

It also restrained the governor from doing anything that would truncate the tenure of the claimants, except in accordance with the provisions of section 7 (1) of the federal constitution.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state on Wednesday, May 29, removed all local government chairmen across the 33 councils and 35 Local Council Development Authorities (LCDAs) with immediate effect.

Makinde, in a statement by his chief of staff, Bisi Ilaka, asked them to handover to the head of local government administration or senior directors in their local government areas and councils.

