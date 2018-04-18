Home | News | General | 3 people reported dead after military opened fire on protesters in Adamawa

- Three people have been reported killed during a protest on the ban of motorcycle and harassment of resident of Gurin in local government of Adamawa state

- The victims were said to have been killed when some soldiers opened fire on the protesters

- A resident of the area said tension had been building up in the area for a while following harassment of residents of the area by security officials

A protest at the border community of Gurin, Fufore local government of Adamawa state on Thursday, June 6, went sour after soldiers allegedly opened fire on the protesters.

Premium Times reports that three of the protesters - agitating against the prolific abduction in the area, ban of motorcycles and alleged harassment of residents of the community by soldiers - were killed during the incident.

Witnesses who spoke on the incident said tension had been building up in the area for a while following harassment of residents of the area by security officials.

One of the residents, Musa Mallum, said: “Tension has been building in the area for a long time as we became fed up with the insecurity and uncalled harassment by security operatives.

“As I am talking to you now, there is serious demonstration going on in Gurin now due to the rampant kidnapping and excessive use of force on us by soldiers and police," Mallum said.

A member of the National Union of Road Transport Workers in the state who spoke under anonymity said the victims of the shooting were returning from their farms when the bullets hit them.

He also said that four others were injured during the shooting.

“We are preparing to take their corpses for burial rites. We want the government to intervene because security operatives have been harassing, torturing and extorting our peoples instead of protecting lives and properties.”

“They (security) recently upped their harassment following the reinforcement of total ban of motorcycles in the state as a result of which tension between the people and security operatives escalated leading to the Thursday’s morning protest,” the NURTW official said.

Speaking on the incident, the spokesperson for the police in Adamawa state, Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the riot but said “normalcy has been restored.’’

The Police spokesperson said some locals in the area staged an unauthorised protest to the house of the traditional leader and set bonfire at the palace.

“Yes, some local residents in Gurin border community were reported to have staged unauthorised protest for unknown reason to the palace of the traditional ruler though they couldn’t meet him and some set bonfires at his palace.

“They later proceeded to the soldiers check-point with their protest and we don’t know what happened there, but already the CP had directed Yola area commander and other neighboring DPOs in Fufore to proceed to Gurin in an effort to restore peace. But I am not aware of any death or injury," Nguroje said.



