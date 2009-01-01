Home | News | General | Fans mob Musa, Mikel, Iwobi, Ndidi as Nigeria prepare to face Zimbabwe (photos)

- Nigeria vs Zimbabwe is set to take centre stage at the Stephen Keshi stadium in Asaba

- Ahead of the encounter, the Super Eagles had an intense training session on Thursday, June 6

- Shortly after the training, four of the squad members - Mikel, Musa, Iwobi and Ndidi were mobbed by fans as they made their way to the team's bus

Excited football fans at the Stephen Keshi stadium in Asaba, Delta state capital, could not get enough of Super Eagles stars as four of the squad members’ required extra security after their training session on Thursday, June 6.

The four squad members include skipper of the side John Obi Mikel, vice-captain Ahmed Musa, and Premier League duo Wilfred Ndidi of Leicester City and Alex Iwobi of Arsenal.

All four players were mobbed by fans as the Super Eagles made their way out of the stadium to the team’s bus after their training.

The excited fans did everything possible to touch the players they often watch on television and also take pictures and selfies with them.

Nigeria face Zimbabwe in a pre-AFCON friendly on Saturday, June 8, before travelling to face Senegal in Egypt on Sunday, June 16.

The Super Eagles will be competing in their 18th AFCON tournament in Egypt and have been drawn in Group B alongside Guinea, Madagascar and Burundi.

Nigeria will kick off their AFCON 2019 campaign with a game against Burundi on Saturday, June 22.

They will also take on Guinea on Wednesday, June 26 and Madagascar on Sunday, June 30 also in the group stage.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that fans at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba were treated to an intense training session on Thursday, June 6, as the Super Eagles of Nigeria prepare for their pre-AFCON friendly against warriors of Zimbabwe.

For the first time since the camp opened, Nigeria had a full house as the duo of William Troost-Ekong and Odion Ighalo arrived the Super Eagles Golden Tulip Hotel camp in Asaba just hours before training.

With their arrival, Coach Gernot Rohr now has the full complement of the 25 invited players in camp ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

