FCT residents reply President Buhari, deny being evil

- Some natives of the FCT have condemned a statement credited to President Muhammadu Buhari describing them as ‘necessary evil

- The natives, under the auspices of AOIYEO, in a statement by the president, Isaac David, described the statement as hate speech

- David said President Buhari lost 2019 election in FCT due to several factors including complacency by the APC

Days after President Muhammadu Buhari described the residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as a “necessary evil” for voting for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections, the natives described the statement as hate speech.

The natives, under the auspices of Abuja Original Inhabitants Youth Empowerment Organisation (AOIYEO), in a statement by the president, Isaac David, said the people took exception to President Buhari's communique.

Daily Trust reports that David said though the president said he was for nobody, “we believe he is for us as our governor and should direct our affairs with that unbiased mindset.”

He said the president lost the election in FCT due to several factors including complacency by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the territory.

He recalled that the natives also queried the fact that in 2015, President Buhari promised to the indigenes at the Palace of the Ona of Abaji to appoint one of their own as minister of the FCT, but did not, adding that left no one to monitor the elections on his behalf.

According to him, “The president travelled to Katsina state to vote, the vice president travelled to Lagos state to vote and the FCT minister travelled to Adamawa state to vote leaving the indigenes who constitutionally they represent as governor, deputy governor and acting governor in limbo and therefore amenable to influence by extraneous forces beyond their control.

“This is the more reason why the president should appoint the minister of the FCT from the indigenes, somebody who speaks their language and knows them as is the case with the executive governors in the 36 states.”

Legit.ng reported that residents of the FCT have been described by President Buhari as a “necessary evil” for voting for the PDP in the 2019 elections.

The president made the comment on Tuesday, June 4, when he received FCT residents who paid him a Sallah visit at Aso Rock.

The president stated that he was putting necessary measures in place to make Abuja secure for himself and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

