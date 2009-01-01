Home | News | General | iPhone may suffer big blow as it scraps iTunes (see when it plans to do so)

Apple developers are planning on moving the company closer to a future in which iPhones are no longer the central hold for other products and services.

Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook and other leaders of the company were expected to make a keynote presentation on the new updates of the Apple’s operating system and the new approach they have designed to apps on Monday, June 3, at the Worldwide Developers Conference, Bloomberg reports.

The new changes will showcase Apple’s new generation of devices and software that are more independent of the iPhones.

The new changes will also affect iTunes, which has been the app Apple users use to listen to music, and interact with media on their devices.

The iTunes app will also be affected in the new era of development as the company is launching three new apps for the Mac to replace iTunes.

What that means is that Apple users will be able to manage their music without having to go through the iTunes.

The change is planned for the later part of the year, 2019.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Apple company was working on a feature that allows devices to share their audio with two Bluetooth audio devices.

With the new development, users could now watch the same video from a single phone with individual headphones.

The new feature, for instance, would increase how people could multitask on their phone as they could perform different audio functions at the same time.

The rumor of the update came from Mac Otakara, an Apple blog, which has had a sound history of predicting Apple new feature releases.

The new feature is already available on some Samsung phones. The new audio update uses Bluetooth 5 standard, which is already present in recent iPhones.

