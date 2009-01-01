Home | News | General | PDP governors challenge FG to name those misusing local government's funds

- The PDP Governors' Forum has expressed displeasure over claims that governors were misusing funds meant for local governments

- The PDP governors met on Thursday, June 6, and deliberated on the issue of alleged diversion of local government funds

- The governors, therefore, challenged the federal government to name the governors involved in the said misappropriation

Governors on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have condemned claims in some quarters that governors were misusing funds meant for local governments.

The governors, who met in Abuja on Thursday, June 6, challenged the federal government to name the governors involved in the said misappropriation, Vanguard reports.

Legit.ng gathers that the PDP governors said they had been been doing well for the the various local governments in their respective domains.

READ ALSO: Kalu hails Buhari over Goje’s withdrawal from Senate presidency race

Chairman of the PDP Governors' Forum, Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa state, read a communique at the end of the meeting.

The communique: “The Forum deliberated on the issue of alleged diversion of local government funds by state governments and condemned it in very strong terms. We maintain that the PDP states do not indulge in such reprehensible conducts.

“Therefore, we challenge the federal government to name the states involved and the period covered.

“The PDP governors express deep concern over the politicisation of security apparatus by the federal government, and as such support the growing call for the establishment of state police as a response to the worsening security situation across the nation.

“We are very eager to pay the new Minimum Wage to alleviate the plight of workers."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Nigerian Financial Unit (NFIU) stopped governors from having access to the funds meant for local governments.

With the new development, NFIU said it was upholding the total provisions of section 162 (6) and (8) of the constitution that stops governor’s access to the money for the grassroots governments.

Ahmed Dikko, the acting chief media analyst of the NFIU, said that the enforcement of the guideline was important so that the rate of criminal withdrawals from local government funds could be reduced.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He said that such withdrawals “posed (the) biggest corruption, money laundering and security threats at the grassroots and to (the) entire financial system and the country".

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better

No lawmaker is in the House of Assembly for the people - on Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...